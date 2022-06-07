ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gila, NM

Officials: Black Fire In Gila Over 287,200 Acres

By KRWG
krwg.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Monday, officials reported that the Black fire in the Gila National forest was over 287,200 acres and 49 percent contained. According to a map released by Southwest Area Incident Management Team...

www.krwg.org

Comments / 0

Related
Silver City Sun-News

Kingston-area residents advised to 'safeguard properties' as Black Fire creeps closer

This article was updated to reflect that the community of Hillsboro is in the Planning status. GILA NATIONAL FOREST – The community of Kingston and other homesteads along Percha Creek have been elevated to a more urgent evacuation status as the Black Fire grows closer The Sierra County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday, June 7 that residents in the...
HILLSBORO, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Firefighters work nonstop to fully suppress Black Fire as concerns grow for two communities

NEW MEXICO -- The Black Fire is threatening two mountain communities, coming within seven miles of Hillsboro and Kingston. Residents have been told to have a plan in place to evacuate with personal belongings, family, pets, and other supplies. Click here for a real-time, interactive evacuation map. The Black Fire started May 13. It is The post Firefighters work nonstop to fully suppress Black Fire as concerns grow for two communities appeared first on KVIA.
HILLSBORO, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Greyhound coming to Mesilla Valley Intermodal Transit Terminal

Beginning Tuesday, June 7, 2022, Greyhound will start serving the City of Las Cruces’ Mesilla Valley Intermodal Transit Terminal (MVITT), 300 W. Lohman Ave., as ONLY a bus stop. The City’s RoadRUNNER Transit will NOT be selling Greyhound tickets or handling Greyhound freight. Instead, customers must purchase e-tickets online...
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

Business owners, residents express concern over theft, other crimes

Here are comments from people speaking at the June 2 Las Cruces Home Builders Association (LCHBA) meeting and the June 6 Las Cruces City Council work session. • “People who are breaking the law should be punished… regardless of demographics,” said Las Cruces homebuilder Mike Fraembs of Arista Development. Theft and vandalism contribute to price increases for new homes, he said. “We all have to join together and support each other,” Fraembs said.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mimbres, NM
City
Silver City, NM
City
Gila, NM
THE SILVER CITY DAILY PRESS

Primaries see upsets for sheriff, commission

After one term in retirement, former Grant County Sheriff Raul Villanueva will likely return to the office next year, thanks to his victory in Tuesday’s Democratic primary election. With all votes counted, Villanueva tallied 1,939 votes to incumbent Sheriff Frank Gomez’s 1,514, winning with 56 percent of the vote....
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kingston#Gila National#The Black Fire
Deming Headlight

Western New Mexico University Fiesta Latina! is right around the corner

SILVER CITY, N.M. – In its fourth year, ¡Fiesta Latina! at Western New Mexico University will run June 16 – 19, 2022. Throughout the four-day family event, attendees can explore Latin culture, rhythms, flavors and crafts at Regents Square on the WNMU campus (1000 W. College Ave.) in Silver City. Tacking on an extra day to the university’s signature event, WNMU Cultural Affairs is expanding the opportunity for border communities to engage with their neighbors to the south through celebration and collaboration.
SILVER CITY, NM
cbs4local.com

Large fire reported in Dona Ana County

DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Fire crews responded to a large fire in Dona Ana County Wednesday afternoon. The fire was reported before 12 p.m. According to Las Cruces Fire Department, it is at Peachtree Hills and Sunny Acres outside city limits near Interstate 70. Doña Ana County...
DONA ANA COUNTY, NM
lascruces.com

Southern New Mexico State Fair & Rodeo

What could be more wholesome than a State Fair? That’s obviously a rhetorical question, but it does sum up how most people feel about the family-friendly celebration of the region’s agricultural roots and the people who maintain them. Every year in late September, southern New Mexico comes together to pay homage and get a glimpse into a way of life that is vital to our survival. This year, the Southern New Mexico State Fair & Rodeo takes place at the Southern New Mexico Fairgrounds west of town, September 28 – October 2, 2022.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
KRQE News 13

One dead in fatal Elephant Butte crash

ELEPHANT BUTTE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police responded to a two-vehicle crash around 10:20 a.m. Sunday. The crash was at the intersection of Warm Spring Blvd. and State Road 181 in Elephant Butte. Police say their initial investigation shows a 2019 Volkswagen was going west on Warm Springs and for unknown reasons the […]
ELEPHANT BUTTE, NM
krwg.org

Additional Evacuations Issued Due to Black Fire

On Saturday, the Black fire was reported to be over 212,100 acres and 18 percent contained. The fire is 31 miles northwest of Truth or Consequences. Officials announced additional evacuations on Saturday. In coordination with Sierra County Sheriff’s Office, the evacuation status for the following area have changed:. Area...
KVIA ABC-7

Three killed after being ejected from SUV in rollover crash on I-10 east, west of Deming

New Mexico -- Three people were killed in a rollover crash Saturday on I-10 east in an area west of Deming, according to New Mexico State Police. Investigators say there were four people inside a Nissan SUV being towed by a GMC Yukon SUV with four occupants. Investigators say sometime around 10 p.m., the two The post Three killed after being ejected from SUV in rollover crash on I-10 east, west of Deming appeared first on KVIA.
DEMING, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy