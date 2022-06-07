Officials: Black Fire In Gila Over 287,200 Acres

What could be more wholesome than a State Fair? That’s obviously a rhetorical question, but it does sum up how most people feel about the family-friendly celebration of the region’s agricultural roots and the people who maintain them. Every year in late September, southern New Mexico comes together to pay homage and get a glimpse into a way of life that is vital to our survival. This year, the Southern New Mexico State Fair & Rodeo takes place at the Southern New Mexico Fairgrounds west of town, September 28 – October 2, 2022.

