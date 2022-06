Slaven Bilic and Igor Stimac recount the birth of a team driven by a deeper purpose because of the terrible Balkans conflict. Igor Stimac, a 54-year-old Croatian man usually full of laughter and love, begins to cry as his memories grip him in a world darkened again by a devastating war. The fleeting tears of the former footballer fall for Ukraine and its people. They have suffered in a way that reminds Stimac of everything his own country endured during the terrible Balkans conflict that surrounded its independence from Yugoslavia almost 30 years ago.

SOCCER ・ 52 MINUTES AGO