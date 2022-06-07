Detroit fatal hit-and-run suspect left clothes behind in stolen car

(CBS DETROIT) — A man wanted in connection with a double fatal shooting in Detroit turned himself in, according to police. Detroit police say Dejuan Gillum turned himself in on Tuesday, nearly one week after he was accused of firing shots that killed two men, ages 27 and 21. Dejuan Gillum (credit: Detroit Police Department) Police say at about 9 p.m. on June 1, Gillum fired the shots during an argument in the 14300 block of Crescent Drive. He fled the scene and was last seen northbound on Evergreen. On Friday, police identified Gillum as a suspect and seeked the public’s help in locating him. Police did not release any other information. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

