LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s a troubling trend - suicide rates among children are rising. Not only nationally, but in Kentucky too. The suicide rate for boys ages 10 to 14 tripled between 2007 and 2020. For girls, the number more than tripled. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among children in this age group, according to the National Center for Health.

