ST. LOUIS — Police arrested four juveniles — including one who had escaped from a juvenile detention center — during two separate incidents Tuesday. According to a police source, two 14-year-olds and a 16-year-old were arrested during the first incident at around 4 a.m. Police said the teenagers were breaking into cars in a parking lot outside of the Enterprise Rent-A-Car lot on Washington Avenue. One of the victims told police his cell phone had been stolen from his car, and when he called it he heard it ringing within reach of where the teens were arrested.

SAINT LOUIS, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO