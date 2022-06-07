Proposed salvage yard to be discussed in planning meeting in Mendota

PERU – Pretty soon, fishers and boaters that frequent the Peru Boat Launch will see a number of new signage, namely no parking. Fire Chief Jeff King says over the past weekend, people camped out on the Peru Boat Launch, blocking fishers with their tents and cars from launching their boats. Two signs on each side of the boat ramp will be placed that says you cannot fish from the boat launch. King says string poles and chains will run to the back of the lot along with a no parking sign to warn vehicles. City officials say they’re comfortable towing cars in the future.

PERU, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO