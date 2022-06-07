ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mendota, IL

Proposed salvage yard to be discussed in planning meeting in Mendota

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMENDOTA – A new salvage yard will be one of the items up for discussion at the next planning commission...

City of Mendota contributes $8000 to yearly fireworks display

MENDOTA – The City of Mendota will be contributing to the Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce to help fund the yearly fireworks display. The City Council chose to donate $8,000 to the event, scheduled to be held June 25th around Lake Mendota. A tag day to raise money for the fireworks will be held on June 18th by the Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce. Thousands are expected to gather at dusk for the fireworks plus other activities.
MENDOTA, IL
Tazewell County residents propose changes to wind energy ordinance

TAZEWELL COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Wind energy farms are looking to build more turbines in Tazewell County, but some people oppose the idea unless several changes are made to the county’s wind energy ordinance. “The current ordinance is inadequate and not up to date with today’s standards....
TAZEWELL COUNTY, IL
Fireworks fund seeking donations in Amboy

AMBOY – The fund to pay for the 4th of July Fireworks in Amboy is a little short, and the Amboy Fire Department is seeking donations. According to Amboy Fire Chief Jeff Bryant, they still need to cover around $1900 for the celebration this year. The Fireworks will be on July 2nd in the community. Those interested in donating can drop off a check at the Amboy City Hall.
AMBOY, IL
Mendota, IL
Government
Local
Illinois Government
City
Mendota, IL
McLean County will consider a solar farm south of Bloomington

A company that won approval to build a solar farm in McLean County last month wants to build another solar-energy facility in the county. California-based Cypress Creek Renewables has applied to build a 2-megawatt solar farm on 28 acres south of Bloomington north of the Route 51 and Interstate 74 interchange.
MCLEAN COUNTY, IL
Local Business Denied License By Morris Committee

The Morris Judiciary and License Committee denied a local business from getting a business license application at a meeting tonight. Jonathon Maye was requesting a business license application to operate a Priority Wrecker Service, a truck repair business at 3707 North Division Street. Committee member Herb Wyeth asked a representative from the business to explain the recent bad press the company has received.
MORRIS, IL
Electric prices spiking in East Peoria

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Another Central Illinois city is warning of spiking electricity prices Wednesday after losing its electricity aggregation deal. According to a press release from the City of East Peoria, spiking prices and supply shortages are the reason the city could not secure a contract for the aggregation program.
EAST PEORIA, IL
Re-Imagine Mendota seeks volunteers for upcoming event

MENDOTA – Volunteers are needed to help with an upcoming event for Re-Imagine Mendota. The organization is seeking individuals willing to assist with drink tickets and wristband sales, 50/50 ticket sales, beverage sales, set up and clean up for the Taste of Mendota. The event will be held on Illinois Avenue in Mendota on Saturday, June 18th from 5 to 10 PM. If interested, contact the Mendota Area Chamber of Commerce for more information.
MENDOTA, IL
#Salvage#City Council#Ponds#Urban Construction
Baseball stadium plans move forward in Peru

PERU – The City of Peru is moving along with improvement plans for Schweickert Stadium. City officials approved securing materials for the baseball ball stadium at Veteran’s Memorial Park like the grandstand structure, press box, and stadium seating for a total of just over $854,000, at Monday night’s City Council meeting. 577 seats are set to be installed as well as an elevated press box.
PERU, IL
City of Peru to add no parking signs at boat launch

PERU – Pretty soon, fishers and boaters that frequent the Peru Boat Launch will see a number of new signage, namely no parking. Fire Chief Jeff King says over the past weekend, people camped out on the Peru Boat Launch, blocking fishers with their tents and cars from launching their boats. Two signs on each side of the boat ramp will be placed that says you cannot fish from the boat launch. King says string poles and chains will run to the back of the lot along with a no parking sign to warn vehicles. City officials say they’re comfortable towing cars in the future.
PERU, IL
Tampico Native Named Princeton Chief

Submitted by Beth Etheridge, photo courtesy Princeton Fire Dept. Tampico native, Scott J Etheridge was recently sworn in as Chief of the Princeton Fire Department before the Princeton city council, family and friends. Scott is a third generation firefighter, preceded by his grandfather, Gail Etheridge and his father, Randy, both...
TAMPICO, IL
Politics
Six local nursing homes fined for improper care

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Six local nursing homes are facing fines for various forms of improper care and conduct. Those six facilities were apart of a greater number of homes statewide facing violations. None of the Peoria-area homes face violations that directly resulted in the death of a resident, but their violations are considered to have likely caused death or great bodily injury and harm.
PEORIA, IL
State announces nursing home violators

The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) announced it has posted the 2022 Quarterly Report of Nursing Home Violators on its website. The report, which can be seen here, contains additional information about each of the violations. The facilities listed in the report were cited with type “AA,” “A” or “B” violations of the Nursing […]
ILLINOIS STATE
Illinois outlaws firefighting foam used at Chemtool

CHICAGO, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker signed legislation Wednesday that prohibits the disposal by incineration of firefighting foam that was used to combat the Chemtool plant fire in Rockton last year. Bill HB 4818 is an amendment to the Environmental Protection Act that prohibits the use of any perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), including […]
Water Damage Restoration company announces its new service in Bloomington.

Water Damage Restoration company announces its new service in Bloomington. Service Restoration, Bloomington's leading provider of water damage restoration services, today announced the incorporation of their new and enhanced water damage restoration service that will help homeowners and businesses with any type of water, fire, or mold-related emergency. The company is proud that they recently added a new, enhanced start-of-the-art equipment that will ensure that people's properties are restored to pre-damage condition. They can handle all types of water damage restoration. The company can quickly repair flooded homes, businesses, basements, and other damage.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
Local nursing homes owe Illinois $200K for safety violations

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Six Central Illinois nursing homes will now have to pay up for violating the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) standards. Tuesday, IDPH posted its quarterly report on nursing home violations. The six local facilities in the report were cited for an “A” violation of...
ILLINOIS STATE
CENTRAL ILLINOIS ROAD TRIP: Tremont Oil Company

TREMONT, Ill. (WMBD) — Tremont Oil Company is continuing to serve the community with an old-school feel. At the intersection of East Pearl and South James Streets in Tremont, folks will find a 3rd-generation family business spanning nearly a century. “My grandfather Glen Gibson started it in 1924, after that my uncle Robert Gibson and […]

