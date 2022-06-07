Here’s what time polls open and close on election day

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Over a million Californians have voted by mail in the primary so far, but for those who prefer to vote in person, here’s what time polls open on election day — and more importantly, what time they close.

Polls in California are supposed to open at exactly 7 a.m. no matter the election. Anyone there at 7 a.m. will likely hear poll workers “announce loudly, ‘the polls are open.’”

Polls will be open until 8 p.m. However, anyone who is in line at 8 p.m. will still be allowed to vote. This applies to those dropping off their mail-in ballot as well.

Anyone who shows up at their polling place after 8 p.m. will see a poll worker at the end of the line, if there is one, letting people know polls are closed.

So, if there’s a long line and 8 p.m. is nearing, there is no need to worry. Just stay in line and your vote will still be counted.

According to the Secretary of State’s website, there are some exceptions to its 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. hours. One of them has to do with unconsolidated municipal elections, and the other way those hours are affected is by a court order.

A polling place may stay open longer through a court order. If it is, anyone who votes will use a provisional ballot, and poll workers will keep it separate from other provisional ballots cast before 8 p.m.

The ballots are kept separate in case it’s later determined the polls should not have been kept open.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX40.