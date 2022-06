BOWLING GREEN, Ky.-Summer is here and so is the green grass…but make sure you are properly disposing of your grass clippings after mowing your lawn!. Grass clippings should stay in your yard and off the roads…if they land in the street they can clog storm drains. This forces water to drain in unplanned directions, which causes erosion and off-site flooding.

