California’s chief justice tests positive for COVID — symptoms ‘mild’ for Cantil-Sakauye

California Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye has tested positive for COVID-19 and has mild symptoms, her office announced Monday evening.

Cantil-Sakauye will work in isolation in accordance with state and local guidelines, California State Supreme Court Clerk Jorge Navarrete said in a statement. She will not, however, participate in remote oral argument on Tuesday.

Cantil-Sakauye is fully vaccinated and has received two vaccine booster shots, according to her office.

Cantil-Sakauye was appointed to her position in 2010 by then-Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, becoming the first Filipina-American and second woman to serve in the post of chief justice.