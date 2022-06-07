ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why John Morrison Failed In WWE

By Jeffrey Bowie Jr.
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen John Morrison originally made his debut for WWE back in 2004, he immediately burst onto the scene with a gimmick that allowed him to showcase his personality. Morrison evolved into a singles star as time moved on, though his most memorable moment was his tag team with The Miz. Both...

Wrestling World

WWE already has plans for Becky Lynch

In the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer reported that WWE is plotting to have a one-on-one match between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair, again, and it could happen at SummerSlam 2022, perhaps even as a symbol of definitive closure of the circle after what happened at the same premium live event, but last year.
Finn Balor, Damian Priest React After Betraying Edge On WWE Raw

As noted earlier, Finn Balor, Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley betrayed WWE Hall of Famer Edge on Monday’s “WWE Raw” to start a new chapter for The Judgment Day faction. The segment began with Edge introducing Balor, a former foe of the faction, as the newest member of The Judgment Day. Balor would then explain his reasons for joining the group, claiming that he had spoken to Priest and Ripley following his team’s loss to Judgment Day at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell event. Balor also emphasized he was tired of being someone he was not.
John Cena returning to WWE Monday Night Raw June 27th

John Cena will return to the WWE on June 27th’s episode of Monday Night RAW in Laredo, Texas. It will be Cena’s 20th year anniversary since he has been with the WWE. The announcement was revealed on Monday, during Monday Night RAW. Cena confined the news moments later on Twitter.
FOX Gives WWE Some Great SmackDown News

Stick around. WWE is the biggest wrestling company in the world and has its hands in all kinds of things. Above all else though, their biggest method of exposure is television. With two national television deals for Monday Night Raw and SmackDown, it is easy to see WWE programming if you want to. Now we know that will continue to be the case for an even longer time to come.
Important Clarification On Stephanie McMahon’s WWE Hiatus, Vince McMahon Not Involved

That’s a different way to go. The McMahons have been around the wrestling world for a very long time now and are the most powerful family in all of wrestling. However, for the first time in a very long time now, there is one McMahon working in WWE. This comes after Stephanie McMahon has taken a leave of absence from the company. It seems that there might be more to it than it seems though.
Matt Hardy Calls Wrestling “Insanely Physical,” WWE Star Responds

Several WWE and AEW wrestlers have been injured in the last week, including Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Jeff Hardy and Adam Cole. On Monday, AEW star Matt Hardy tweeted the following on the risks wrestlers take. “Many fans have became desensitized to how physical & dangerous pro wrestling...
Report: Roman Reigns No Longer Scheduled For WWE Money in the Bank

This year’s Money In The Bank pay-per-view will be without the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will not be on the show, according to Sports Illustrated’s Justin Barrasso. The news has also been confirmed by Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. The plans for the Reigns were changed as they moved from Allegiant Stadium to the smaller and inside T-Mobile Arena, according to Barrasso.
What’s Next for WWE with Cody Rhodes Out?

Sunday night, Cody Rhodes competed inside Hell in a Cell with a legitimately torn pectoral muscle. The man’s shoulder, chest, and arm were dark and very hard to look at the shade of purple, and he was clearly in real pain for the entirety of the matchup. The debate has gone wild for the last 48 hours or so since the match took place over whether or not Cody should have even been allowed to compete, with some saying he couldn’t damage it anymore. If it was his call to go out there then it’s on him, while others questioned WWE’s doctors for not stepping in and telling him to sit this one out. Nobody would have blamed Cody for not competing, given the circumstances. Still, he persisted, reminding fans that this was his choice to compete through the injury, and he was more than willing to suffer the pain for the entertainment of those who came to see the show. Going out there at all was bold, going out there and completing a Hell in a Cell Match in that condition was admirable, but going out there and putting on an instant classic and a match of the year candidate given the circumstances is otherworldly. Seth Rollins deserves his flowers too, being able to navigate those tough waters with Cody together. Regardless of where anyone stands on Cody going on with the show, nobody can doubt that he is a true man of the people, and there should be nothing but respect for being so dedicated to what he loves and who he loves.
Rob Van Dam Discusses Working With Triple H During His First WWE Run

RVD appeared on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast to cover a variety of topics. During the interview, he was questioned if he had any history with Triple H when working in WWE for the first few years of his career. Rob Van Dam previously revealed in another...
CM Punk and Cody Rhodes are injured. Which AEW and WWE stars can step up to fill the void?

Fans of traditional sports know how one unexpected injury can torpedo a promising year. It’s no different in pro wrestling, where both AEW and WWE have had the injury bug strike top performers at the worst possible time. CM Punk had literally just won the AEW World Championship when he hurt his foot during Dynamite last week. That led to an appearance on Rampage on June 3, when he revealed he would be out of the picture for a while while he has surgery. Cody Rhodes hadn’t won a title yet since returning to WWE at WrestleMania, but he was repaying the...
Harry Smith Comments On His Pro Wrestling Future

Things may not have gone to plan for Harry Smith during his WWE return last year, but he believes that he’s “doing some really good stuff with the NWA” right now. Smith told “Straight Talk Wrestling” that he hopes to “stick with” NWA right now, but he is also “really training hard” in a variety of different ways right now as he explores all of his options. The former Hart Dynasty star has had a successful career in the pro wrestling business, having previously held the WWE Tag Team Championship alongside Tyson Kidd.
Run It Back: WWE May Be Running A WrestleMania 38 Rematch At Summerslam

They might have an idea. We are officially into the summer season for WWE shows and that means WWE should have long since had some plans for its upcoming major events. This includes Summerslam, which is the biggest show WWE presents all summer. The show is still over a month away, but WWE does have a possible plan, at least for one of its higher profile matches.
Thunder Rosa Confirms She Nearly Accepted Non-Wrestling WWE Role

Thunder Rosa is the current AEW Women’s Champion, a title she would not have won if she accepted WWE’s past offer. Rosa has been the Champion since March 16, 2022, when she defeated Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. for the title. This was Rosa’s second match against Baker for the title, failing in her first match against the dentist at AEW “Revolution” in Orlando, Florida just 10 days prior to capturing the gold. The two wrestlers competed in an unsanctioned lights-out match a year prior to Rosa winning the title, a match where Rosa won as well.
WWE NXT Results – June 7, 2022

WWE NXT Results – June 7, 2022. Your announcers are Wade Barrett and Vic Joseph. We take a look back at In Your House with highlights. North American Champion Carmelo Hayes comes to the ring with Trick Williams. Trick says things are back to normal. Melo is the North...
PCO On When His Impact Wrestling Contract Expires, Hopes AEW Uses ROH As Its Own Brand

PCO recently revealed when his Impact Wrestling contract is done with and weighed in on AEW’s purchase of ROH. PCO, himself a veteran of Ring of Honor, spoke with the Juice Pro Wrestling Podcast and revealed that his Impact contract is up in October and he intends to be fully committed to them until then. You can see the highlights below, per Fightful:
Matt Cardona Shoots On WWE Legend’s Lack Of Action Figures

Matt Cardona will be going one on one with Tatanka at The Wrestling Showcase this September, and he claimed to Wrestling Inc.’s Nick Hausman on “The Wrestling Inc. Daily” that he will “make him lose” in that encounter. The first-ever event takes place on September...
Taya Valkyrie Is Open To Working With Johnny Elite And The Lucha Brothers In AEW

Taya Valkyrie talks about potentially landing in AEW and Johnny Elite's recent appearance as part of the Owen Hart Memorial Cup Tournament. Johnny Elite, the former John Morrison, recently made his AEW debut as the Joker in the Owen Hart Foundation Memorial Cup Tournament. In his only match in the tournament, he lost to Samoa Joe. Now, Johnny's wife, Taya Valkyrie, is opening up about how special that moment was for him and speaks about the possibility of seeing La Wera Loca walk through The Forbidden Door.
