NHL

DARNELL NURSE WAS PLAYING THROUGH A SERIOUS HIP INJURY

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDarnell Nurse received his fair share of criticism during Edmonton's Conference Final run. Sometimes the guys who log the most difficult minutes are often subject to unfair judgment, especially in the playoffs when guys are...

PATRICE BERGERON RESPONDS TO RUMOUR THAT HE WANTED BRUCE CASSIDY OUT OF BOSTON

With Bruce Cassidy out as head coach in Boston, there was a rumour started that his exit was due to star player Patrice Bergeron. Bergeron becomes a free agent in July, and there was speculation that he asked Bruins' GM Don Sweeney to get rid of Cassidy or he would sign elsewhere as he is a free agent come July, or perhaps end his career completely. Sweeney flat out denied the rumour during his news conference. Now, in a French language interview, Bergeron is completely denying it as well.
BOSTON, MA
Darnell Nurse reveals brutal injury he battled during Oilers’ playoff run

The Edmonton Oilers made an impressive run to the Western Conference Finals, but were unable to get past the Colorado Avalanche, who sent them home via a four-game sweep on Monday night. The Oilers fought hard but were simply outmatched by the Avs. It certainly didn’t help that some key Edmonton players were dealing with some pretty significant injuries. After the Oilers were eliminated, star defenseman Darnell Nurse was asked about his injury, and he indicated that he’d been playing with a torn hip flexor since the last week of the regular season, via Mark Spector.
NHL
KEVIN WEEKES ON WHAT EVANDER KANE WANTS TO STAY IN EDMONTON, WHAT HE'LL TAKE ELSEWHERE

Despite the Edmonton Oilers recent sweep at the hands of the Colorado Avalanche in the Western Conference Final, there's no question Evander Kane had a positive impact during his short time with the team. In 43 games with the Oilers in 2021-22, Kane notched 39 points (22G, 17A), and added another 17 points (13G, 4A) in 15 playoff games. Not only that, but Kane managed to keep a low profile after having his contract terminated by the San Jose Sharks and signing with Edmonton, something he's had a major problem doing throughout his career. There's no question Edmonton GM Ken Holland would like to keep Kane (he said as much himself), but it will reportedly come with the hefty price.
NHL
Oilers GM Ken Holland: 'I can't keep this team together'

After a team exits the playoffs, regardless of the sport or the league, it isn't uncommon for the general manager to hint at changes coming to the team in the offseason. Still, it was a bit shocking to hear Edmonton Oilers GM and president of player operations Ken Holland insinuate that the team will get a makeover after being swept out of the Western Conference Final by the Colorado Avalanche.
NHL
Darnell Nurse
Leon Draisaitl
Person
Connor Mcdavid
DID THE BOSTON BRUINS FIRE THE WRONG PERSON?

While there had been speculation it might happen, it still seemed shocking when it actually did. Bruce Cassidy was canned as head coach of the Boston Bruins after six year on Monday, a move GM Don Sweeney admitted many wouldn't like. "It's going to be an unpopular decision, it's not...
BOSTON, MA
A LOOK AT ARTTURI LEHKONEN'S IMPACT ON THE COLORADO AVALANCHE

When the Colorado Avalanche acquired Artturi Lehkonen from the Montreal Canadiens on March 21st, most people expected him to be a depth piece for their bottom six forward group. Instead, Avalanche Head Coach has inserted Lehkonen on the second line with Mikko Rantanen and Andre Burakovsky and they've proved to...
DENVER, CO
DAVID PASTRNAK'S AGENT COMMENTS ON RUMOURS OF RIFT BETWEEN HIS CLIENT AND BRUINS' GM DON SWEENEY

With the Boston Bruins firing coach Bruce Cassidy this week, rumours have been circulating that some players are unhappy with the way things are going in Beantown. First, Patrice Bergeron flatly denied rumours that he had a hand in Cassidy being fired. Then, Fluto Shinzawa, who covers the Bruins for The Athletic, quoted a source he said was close to star David Pastrnak as saying Pastrnak was unhappy with how general manager Don Sweeney handled the departures of Torey Krug in 2020 and David Krecji in 2021, and would not re-sign with the team in 2022-23 if Sweeney remained. That would leave Boston to decide whether to trade away a core piece of the team or let him walk as a free agent.
BOSTON, MA
#Stanley Cup#Oilers
1961 STANLEY CUP CHAMPION ERIC NESTERENKO PASSES AWAY

Some sad news to report on in the hockey world on Tuesday. Former Toronto Maple Leaf and Chicago Black Hawks forward Eric Nesterenko has passed away at the age of 88. Nesterenko began his career in the NHL by playing one game with the Toronto Maple Leafs during the 1951-52 season. He went on to appear in 1,219 career games between the Maple Leafs and Chicago Black Hawks across parts of 21 seasons. Nesterenko recorded 574 points (250 goals, 324 assists) and 1,273 penalty minutes.
CHICAGO, IL
WHAT WENT WRONG WITH BRUCE CASSIDY & WHO IS IN LINE TO REPLACE HIM

The Boston Bruins are an organization with the expectation to contend for the Stanley Cup every season, no excuses. Hence, they've fired Bruce Cassidy after the team made the Stanley Cup Final in 2019, fell in the second round in consecutive seasons thereafter, and faced elimination in seven games to the Carolina Hurricanes this season. While some teams can't even sniff the postseason, the Bruins fired their head coach for lack of postseason success. But why did the Bruins part ways with a head coach many believe to be one of the NHL's best?
BOSTON, MA
A NEW FRONTRUNNER HAS EMERGED FOR KEVIN FIALA

Kevin Fiala, the 26 year-old Swiss winger, is an arbitration-eligible restricted free-agent this summer. Meaning he still has a degree of team control. If any team wishes to sign him they would have to forfeit draft picks relative to the AAV at which they sign him. Or they can trade for him, which is the likeliest scenario. The Minnesota Wild have a projected $7.38 million in cap space this summer, and Fiala's career season will surely see him handsomely paid. Therefore, the Wild are fielding offers for the star forward, and a handful of teams lead the pack. Of those there is reportedly an outlier who might have an edge.
NEWARK, NJ
KRAKEN NETMINDER CHRIS DRIEDGER OUT LONG-TERM FOLLOWING ACL SURGERY

Seattle Kraken goaltender Chris Driedger suffered a lower-body injury while playing for Canada in the gold medal game at the 2022 IIHF World Hockey Championship. Driedger stretched to try and make a save on Finnish forward Mikael Granlund on the power play in the third period, but had to leave the game with the injury and Matt Tomkins came to replace him.
SEATTLE, WA
Edmonton Oilers
Colorado Avalanche
EVANDER KANE COULD BE ON HIS WAY BACK TO SAN JOSE

After the Edmonton Oilers were eliminated by the Colorado Avalanche in four games, Evander Kane's mind has shifted from the playoffs to his battle with the San Jose Sharks. Kane and the NHLPA filed a grievance over the termination of his previous contract, and one hearing has already taken place. There will be another hearing soon, and if Kane wins the grievance, the Sharks will be required to pay a good remainder of Kane's salary. Along with this, Kane would technically be the property of the San Jose Sharks once again.
SAN JOSE, CA
BOLTS WIN GAME 4, TIE SERIES 2-2 AGAINST THE RANGERS

Tampa Bay did not wait long to get on the board in Game 4. Defenseman Zach Bogosian made an unreal move to the net and Pat Maroon scooped up the rebound. The Bolts led the Rangers 1-0 after the first period. Nikita Kucherov's line was driving play for much of...
TAMPA, FL
DESPITE TWO STRAIGHT LOSSES, GALLANT SAYS SHESTERKIN HAS BEEN BETTER THAN VASILEVSKIY

We knew the Eastern Conference Final between the Tampa Bay Lightning and New York Rangers would be a battle between goaltenders Andrei Vasilevskiy and Igor Shesterkin. So far, it has not disappointed. After two losses in Madison Square Garden, the Bolts have won two straight games at home to tie the series at two games each. Vasilevkiy was fantastic Tuesday night, stopping 34 of 35 shots he faced. Still, Rangers head coach Gerard Gallant believes his netminder has been better.
TAMPA, FL
WOLVES' ALEX LYON SETS UP NBA STYLE CHARGE TO DRAW PENALTY IN PLAYOFF GAME (VIDEO)

It's not often you see a play like this in an NHL game. During Wednesday night's AHL playoff matchup between the Chicago Wolves and Stockton Heat, Wolves' netminder Alex Lyon saw Martin Pospisil of the Heat attempting to cross the ice in front of him to get to an opponent. Lyon got to the edge of his crease and set up an NBA style pick so Pospisil really had no choice but to stop, or keep skating and hit him.
CHICAGO, IL
The Next Steps for Edmonton: Re-Signings, a Trade and a Possible Retirement

What an eventful 36 days for the Edmonton Oilers and their fans. When the Stanley Cup playoffs began on May 2nd, not many playoff brackets had the Oilers playing in the Conference Final, but the Oilers won two must-win games v. the Los Angeles Kings in game six and seven of the opening round. They got pounded 9-6 in game one before winning four straight over their arch-rival Calgary Flames in the second round.
NHL

