Cars

2022 Toyota GR Supra manual | PH Review

Pistonheads
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’ll be no stranger to Gazoo Racing by now. It’s still in its relative infancy as a full-strength Toyota sub-brand, and yet it’s a household name among our sort of folk already. Thank a constant stream of hits for that; no sooner had GR Yaris hysteria calmed down and the GR86...

www.pistonheads.com

CarBuzz.com

A New Small Toyota Truck Could Bring The Fight To The Maverick

Drivers in the United States love trucks, so, naturally, automakers like Ford and Hyundai have developed new pickups to compete on the smaller end of the spectrum. Buyers responded with excitement, and the high level of demand has led to shortages and extended wait times in some cases. Toyota is watching from the sidelines and has a back catalog packed with small trucks. MotorTrend interviewed two Toyota executives and found that the world's largest automaker is considering dipping its toe back into the small truck market.
CARS
MotorAuthority

2024 Ford Mustang, BMW Neue Klasse, Ineos EV: Today's Car News

A redesigned Ford Mustang is coming next year. We've already spotted prototypes and now Ford has provided a sound clip of the Mustang GT variant. Judging by the clip, it looks like the pony car will continue to offer a manual transmission and V-8 engine. BMW Group is developing a...
CARS
CAR AND DRIVER

2023 Toyota Highlander Replaces V-6 with 2.4L Turbo-Four

The 2023 Toyota Highlander is updated with a new 265-hp turbocharged 2.4-liter inline-four engine. The interior also gets updates including a larger infotainment screen and digital gauge cluster, both optional. Expect the 2023 Highlander to go on sale later this year with a slight price increase. It appears that Toyota...
CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford's Latest Move Spells The End For Dealerships As We Know Them

It's safe to say we've all (hopefully) learned something from the pandemic - whether that be about looking out for our fellow man or, in this case, about the auto industry. Ford has indeed learned something from the pandemic, realizing the dealership model is starting to feel pretty outdated. That's...
CARS
Motorious

There Are 4000 Vehicles Hidden On This Property

Including ones you have dreamed of owning, before they were left to rot. Classic cars can be some of the most elusive vehicles to find in good condition across the United States. Sure we all have a neighbor who parks his beat-up old '80s sports car, muscle car, or personal luxury vehicle in his front yard but think about how many times you've seen one in good shape. Typically this is due to moisture in the air creating rust and general neglect by the owners, which seems to have been the case for this collection of vintage vehicles. Now being relocated to new, hopefully, more caring homes due to a recent death in the owner's family, this massive gathering of some of the world's most iconic cars is ready to see the light again.
CARS
SlashGear

Why Ford's Push To Remove EVs From Dealerships Is Great News

Ford is planning on removing electric vehicles from dealerships in a relatively major adjustment that could prove to be a good decision for both the company and its customers. Ford's supply of electric vehicles hasn't quite kept up with the public's demand, resulting in a situation where traditional dealerships are cashing in on what consumers are willing to pay for the next-generation tech. Instead of allowing the prices of their vehicles to skyrocket before they reach the road, Ford has announced a plan to ease some of the tension.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Goodyear Shows Off New Airless Tires

Tires are one of the most important elements of any car, and people have been trying to perfect the art of crafting these round and sticky objects for over a century. One of the most well-known and respected in the business, Goodyear, has been at the forefront of tire technology, and its latest ground-breaking tech is making big waves on the internet. Goodyear has been developing its airless tire technology for what feels like ages, and now we finally get to see them in action on a Tesla Model 3. In the following video, we get to see the Tesla EV carve corners and dodge cones with impressive poise.
CARS
Fox News

These 5 used cars' trade-in values are skyrocketing

The stock market has been having a rough patch lately, but many Americans may have appreciating assets they're not aware of. Not in their bank or brokerage account, but in the driveway. A new survey from Cars.com found that the trade-in values for used cars and trucks from 2018-2021 remain...
BUYING CARS
CarBuzz.com

Ford Sold 500 F-150 Lightnings To One Customer

Our recent first drive of the Ford F-150 Lightning impressed us with the electric truck's capabilities as a lifestyle and utility vehicle. As we said in the first drive review, the Lightning is a revolutionary product that's about to take America by storm. It succeeds at being a work truck...
BUYING CARS
MotorBiscuit

5 Most Reliable Car Brands for 2022

Everyone wants to know that their new car isn’t going to break down and leave them stranded. While you might shop for vehicles with your sights on the latest technology or performance, you can shop for reliability. If you really want to stack the deck in your favor, you might consider buying a car from a brand with a reputation for dependability, like Toyota. Here are the five most reliable car brands for 2022.
CARS
Motorious

Abandoned Farmhouse Hides Several Classic Cars

Often times the term “time capsule” is used to describe what are obviously highly staged barn find videos – this is not one of those times. Instead, what we bring to you today is an amazing video of a guy exploring an abandoned farmhouse located in the middle of nowhere in Canada, along with several classic cars and some farm equipment, for good measure. While it’s sad to see these vehicles just deteriorating as they sit, at the same time it’s incredibly mesmerizing.
CARS
The Detroit Free Press

Ford, Hyundai among vehicle recalls this week

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued recalls for May 19 through 26, including a Ford recall involving 310,203 units and a Hyundai recall involving 239,000 units. See the list of this week's car recalls involving ten or more units below, or search USA TODAY's automotive recalls database for more:
CARS

