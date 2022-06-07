ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

TRENTON: ****MISSING CHILD****

By Michael Ann Pease
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeslie Mejia went missing from the area of 401 Dayton...

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS: POLICE PARTICIPATING IN THE SAFE PLACE PROGRAM

The Atlantic Highlands Police Department is excited to be participating in the Safe Place Program, sponsored by Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office!. The program is designed as a partnership with local businesses in providing a safe place for the reporting of bias incidents and hate crimes. Participating locations display brightly colored decals in an entrance area, to show that the location will provide a safe environment for individuals to call 911 for assistance.
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ
TOMS RIVER: MARLTON MAN SENTENCED TO STATE PRISON FOR ROBBERY AND AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on June 7, 2022, David Steen, 54, of Marlton, was sentenced by the Honorable Rochelle Gizinski, J.S.C., to ten years New Jersey State Prison (NJSP), as a result of his previously entered guilty plea to Robbery in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:15-1a(1), relative to an incident that occurred in Berkeley Township on September 23, 2019. This sentence will be subject to the terms of the No Early Release Act, N.J.S.A. 2C:43-7.2, meaning that Steen will be required to serve at least 85 percent of his prison sentence before he may be considered for parole eligibility. Judge Gizinski also sentenced Steen to five years NJSP as a result of his guilty plea to Aggravated Assault in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:12-1b(2), in connection with the same incident. The sentences will run concurrently. Steen pled guilty to both offenses before Judge Gizinski on April 14, 2022.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
WHITING: UPDATE ON SUBMERGED SWIMMER

A 35-year-old man died early Tuesday after he was rescued from an Ocean County lake while swimming with two other men, police said. Santos Chacon-Hernandez, of Lakewood, and two other men apparently became fatigued while swimming in Harry Wright Lake. Manchester Township at about 4:15 p.m. Monday, according to police.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
ASBURY PARK: SHOOTING INCIDENT UNDER INVESTIGATION

A shots-fired incident that led to a vehicular police pursuit yielding an arrest and the recovery of two handguns remains under active investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Tuesday. Shortly after 7:15 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, Asbury Park Police Department patrol units responding to gunfire coming from...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Trenton, NJ
Dayton, NJ
Trenton, NJ
HOWELL: DPW EMPLOYER LOST HIS HOME AND POSSESSIONS TO A FIRE

Over the weekend, Howell DPW employee, Kyle Beauduy, tragically lost his home to a fire. He and his family are ok physically but walked out with just the clothes on their backs and lost multiple pets. Donations are being taken for their family and listed below is what they have requested. If you are interested in making a donation, of items, gift cards, money etc. you can drop them off at Howell Town Hall (4567 Route 9 N on 2nd floor) or utilize one of the donation platforms listed below. No donation is too small or too large. Our opinion, although they have requested some items, the best help would be gift cards or a monetary donation to one of the platforms listed below like GO FUND ME. All are verified by Howell Township.
HOWELL, NJ
TOMS RIVER: MAN CHARGED WITH VEHICULAR HOMICIDE

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer announced that on June 7, 2022, Alejandro Huerta-Arias, 23, of Toms River, was charged with Vehicular Homicide in violation of N.J.S.A. 2C:11-5a, in connection with a motor vehicle crash that occurred in Lakewood Township on March 9, 2022, resulting in the death of Mark Mandel, 32, of Lakewood.
TOMS RIVER, NJ
ASBURY PARK: SHOTS FIRED LEADS TO POLICE PURSUIT

A shots-fired incident that led to a vehicular police pursuit from Asbury Park into Neptune Township yielded an arrest and the recovery of two handguns on Sunday evening. For more information about the shots-fired investigation and the arrest, click here: http://mcponj.org/2022/06/07/asbury-park-shooting-incident-under-investigation/. For more information about the pursuit and subsequent vehicle...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
WHITING: SUBMERGED SWIMMER IN HARRY WRIGHT LAKE

At 4:15pm all township fire companies (Sta 33, 32, 34, 76) were dispatched to Harry Wright Lake for the report of a submerged/missing swimmers. A prompt response allowed for rapid deployment of The Whiting Fire Dive Team. Two of our divers entered the water to search for the last swimmer who was unaccounted for (good samaritans rescued the other swimmers). Within 15-20 minutes of initial dispatch, the submerged individual was located and brought to surface. Our divers subsequently handed the individual over to Whiting Fire surface swimmers to be brought to land. Patient care was then provided by Manchester Division of Emergency Services Fire/EMS. Manchester Station 76 also provided land based support to our divers throughout the incident. The scene was turned over to Manchester Police for investigation purposes. A job well done by all involved.
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
MANCHESTER: OVERTURNED DUMP TRUCK

An accident occurred this morning at the intersection of Manchester and Route 70 in which a dump truck overturned. It is unknown at this time a cause for the accident or if any injuries occurred. Should additional information become available we will update the story. Like this:. Rate:. PreviousTOMS RIVER:...
MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, NJ
TOMS RIVER: POLICE ACKNOWLEDGE THEIR CADETS FROM VARIOUS COMMUNITIES

On Saturday, Public Safety Cadet Units from the Toms River Police Department, Ocean County Sheriff’s Department and the Beachwood Police Department gathered at the Ocean County Police Academy in Lakewood, for a joint-jurisdictional training event. 26 youth Cadets from neighboring towns were challenged to navigate through various simulated law enforcement scenarios. The cadets participated in high risk stops, burglary in progress, dealing with an emotionally disturbed person, and team building scenarios. We would like to thank Chief Little (TRPD), Sheriff Mastronardy (OCSD), Chief DeMarco (Beachwood), Chief DiBella (Lacey) for your commitment to our programs which made this event possible. What are Public Safety Cadets?
TOMS RIVER, NJ
TUCKERTON: FIRE COMPANY REMOVED FROM SERVICE – QUESTION IS WHY?

As of about 1:15 this afternoon, The Tuckerton Fire Company is REMOVED FROM SERVICE. More details to follow as we determine what exactly is going on. The Borough of Tuckerton has removed the fire apparatus from the firehouse without notifying us. Talk about putting Tuckerton residents in danger, we get...
TUCKERTON, NJ
