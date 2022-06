PITTSBURGH (CBS NEWS) -- Americans received 4 billion robocalls in May, according to the spam blocking app YouMail. And in many cases, it's a con artist using a spoofed number.That's what happened to Joanna Ganz. Her caller ID read Chase Bank and the person on the line told her there was suspicious activity on her account. She was told to transfer money out of her account to prevent any more fraud. "Everything he said led me to believe, because of the way he spoke and using the exact, exact verbiage the bank uses, he had it down pat,"...

