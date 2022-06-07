ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Eastern Florida State’s L’or Eyeba Mputu, Shadaria Smith Invited to All-Star Weekend in Atlanta

Cover picture for the articleBREVARD COUNTY • MELBOURNE, FLORIDA – Eastern Florida State College women’s basketball players Forward L’or Eyeba Mputu and guard Shadaria Smith have been invited to play in the NJCAA Women’s Basketball Coaches Association Top 40 All-Star and Hall of Fame...

