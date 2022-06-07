Building the Valley: Vesta Vintage and Handcrafted Goods coming to Tarentum

Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival — June 10 -12, Butler and Slippery Rock. 1) Whether you have a Jeep or not, head to the Butler area for the annual Bantam Jeep Heritage Festival. The event is a celebration of the fact that the original winning design for an all-purpose reconnaissance vehicle for the U.S. Army in 1940 was by Butler’s American Bantam car company. The government worried that Bantam couldn’t supply all the Jeeps the Army needed, so the design went to several different manufacturers while Bantam focused on other products. And a fine celebration it is. This year they are celebrating the 11th anniversary of the Festival. Highlights include the annual Jeep Parade which has set world records for largest Jeep parades; Jeep historical exhibits with a WWII encampment; family-friendly activities; vendors; food; and a variety of on- and off-road Jeep driving events, including an obstacle course. Camping is offered too. The event is produced by the nonprofit The Friends of the Bantam Jeep Association (FBJA). The Jeep Parade is in downtown Butler and many other events are at Cooper’s Lake Campground, 205 Currie Rd, Slippery Rock. (R.H.)

