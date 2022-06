Female soldiers in Queen's bodyguard have asked the Army to stop calling them men. Privates in the Foot Guards are all known as Guardsmen whether they are male or female. The Foot Guards has five regiments, the Grenadier Guards, the Coldstream Guards, The Scots Guards, the Irish Guards and the Welsh Guards. All the regiments wear the ceremonial red tunic and bearskin hats when on guard duty outside Royal Palaces.

MILITARY ・ 2 DAYS AGO