Saint Louis, MO

TKO: Nascar's debut another St. Louis success story

FOX2now.com
 2 days ago

The Nascar race in St. Louis was a big...

fox2now.com

FOX2now.com

Red & Black Brass Band Juneteenth celebration

The Loop Juneteenth Celebration will feature food, art, and music from the Red & Black Brass Band.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Sunny with highs in 80s Thursday, showers expected Friday

ST. LOUIS – Thursday starts off cool. It will be mostly sunny and pleasant with highs in the 80s. It won’t be as humid as Wednesday. Expect more clouds Thursday night. Showers and storms are expected Friday but there will be dry time. This weekend will be dry...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Upper Deck Golf returns to Busch Stadium this fall

ST. LOUIS – Upper Deck Golf is returning to Busch Stadium this fall. This unique opportunity for fans to play a round of golf inside the stadium is offered from November 11 to November 13. Fans can start booking tee times in mid-July, but early access is available now.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Circus Flora returns to St. Louis, this time it's underground

Back for season 36, Circus Flora is going underground.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Great Rivers Greenway: The Centennial Greenway is perfect for training runs!

ST. LOUIS –The Centennial Greenway connects four communities – Clayton, University City Ladue, and Olivette. This paved three-mile greenway provides just the right training ground for runners, hikers, and walkers. It’s mostly sunny and flat and has the perfect place to see an infinity fountain in Chapman Plaza in Shaw Park. If you have kids just learning how to bike, this is the greenway for beginning cyclists. If you get hungry stop by Maggie Moos or Jilly’s Cupcake Bar or Shake Shack.
CLAYTON, MO
FOX2now.com

It’s a Kode Redd call this week-calling all dancers to the Kode Redd Auditions

ST. LOUIS — Anthony “Redd” Williams is one of the best hip-hop dancers. It’s one thing to dance, but another to teach, and Anthony does both with excellence. He has his own dance studio on Olive Boulevard in U-City. Tonight and tomorrow, he’s having auditions for his dance company at the studio. Sign-in begins at 6 pm, with auditions at 7 pm.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Style Guys are here to share their tips on how to step up their “style game.”

ST. LOUIS – Jason Krell and Aly Velji say good style comes with good grooming. See their go-to product for manscaping. The Style Guys are showing off fantastic items for dads in time for Father’s Day. This includes Braun’s new Series 9 Pro Shaver, authentic cowboy boots from The Alberta Boot Company, drinks with Artingstall’s Gin, and some tools from TJ Maxx for the BBQ enthusiasts! For more Father’s Day gifts visit Instagram: The Style Guys.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Approved Home Improvements offering 20% off tuckpointing, including chimney cleaning and chim-cam in June

ST. LOUIS – If your home has a chimney, don’t forget about the maintenance work it needs and this is the perfect time to give it a look and fix what’s broken. James Anderson at Approved Home Improvement tells this to everyone: “Don’t hope your safe, know you’re safe.” For the month of June, there is a 20% discount on all tuckpointing jobs completed by the end of this month, including free chimney cleaning and chim-cam camera inspection. All you need to do is mention Studio STL or Fox 2.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Severe thunderstorm watch in St. Louis area this morning

ST. LOUIS – A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the St. Louis area’s western counties Wednesday morning. The main threats will be damaging winds and hail. Showers and storms move Wednesday and will continue throughout the day but there will be dry time. Thursday is expected to be dry. Even more showers and storms are expected to return late Thursday night through Friday.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Camping or glamping, West County Center is “geared” for fun!

ST. LOUIS — Put the pedal to the metal, no don’t speed, we are talking about biking or just getting out into nature. A recent study finds spending 10-20 minutes a day strolling through the woods or hiking trail improves brain health and cuts down on depression. So why not make your first hike to West County Center and get all the gear you need for getting out in nature.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Look your best with Plexaderm – only $14.95 with free shipping!

ST. LOUIS – It’s the season to do a refresh that will leave you feeling better on the inside and out!. If you see more wrinkles or just look tired, there is an easy fix. The people at True Earth Plexaderm have a solution to ease the lines around the eyes, forehead, cheeks, lips, and neck. There’s no more reason to be self-conscience about your appearance. Treat yourself to a spring or summer spruce up! Try Plexaderm and see the results for yourself. You can try Plexaderm today for just $14.95 with no automatic shipping by visiting PlexadermTrial.com or calling 1-800-732-0852.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

St. Louis rapper’s mother killed in Atlanta

The mother of St. Louis rapper and producer Metro Boomin died in an apparent murder-suicide. TMZ reports Leslie Joanne Wayne was killed by her husband Friday night near Atlanta. The suspect then reportedly took his own life.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Man shot, killed outside St. Louis fast-food restaurant

A man was shot and killed outside of a fast-food restaurant in St. Louis on Tuesday, according to authorities.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Mid, High or Low … do skinny jeans really have to go?

ST. LOUIS, MO — Some of us don’t care about what’s trending, we love our skinny jeans and we’re wearing them. Stylist with South County Shopping Center, Christine Poehling, brought in what’s hot in denim right now and some items to wear to celebrate our favorite jeans!
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

She’s the queen of pop-up catering and everything she makes had us all saying, “That’s So Good!”

ST. LOUIS – The creator of That’s So Good Chef Nesee, makes the best-tasting dishes and that’s why she has been busier than ever at her booming business. She’s all around St. Louis serving up elaborate meals. They are as healthy as they are beautiful. Let her cater your next event, the food will be memorable! Find Chef Nesee at on Facebook: That’s So Good.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Spirit of St. Louis: World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is June 15th, how to get involved to prevent abuse and neglect

ST. LOUIS – Missouri has investigated over 41,000 cases of abuse and neglect of the elderly or disabled. Hotlines in the area are getting more reports each day. So what can be done to ensure our seniors and disabled get the help they need? Debra Schuster is a lawyer who focuses on elder and disability law. She spoke about abuse cases and ways we can all help those who need it among us.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

