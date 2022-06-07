ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho Falls, ID

People in Business

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe American Advertising Federation Western Region has named Chris Sheetz, of Harris Publishing/Idaho Falls Magazine, as its Media Professional of the Year in its inaugural Best of the West Media Awards for 2021. “In its inaugural year, the Best of the West competition received entries from the largest and...

Post Register

Business news in brief

Fall River Electric Cooperative’s annual Energy Expo and business meeting for owner-members featuring the theme “Powering a Bright Future” is set for Saturday at Teton High School in Driggs. The Energy Expo is a free event to all Fall River Electric customers. The event starts with a...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho Leave-behind program comes to Central Fire

Central Fire District will soon receive training from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare which will allow them to carry, administer and leave behind Narcan, an opioid overdose reversal medication, according to Fire Chief Carl Anderson. The state of Idaho has seen an increase of opioid use, which prompted...
IDAHO STATE
Post Register

Idaho Falls plans to move Old Butte Soccer Complex for airport growth

Idaho Falls city officials are planning to relocate a nearly 30-year-old soccer complex to make room for future airport expansion. The city held a public meeting Thursday with residents who live by the Old Butte Soccer Complex to discuss moving the complex. Idaho Falls Regional Airport Director Rick Cloutier said during the meeting that the land the soccer complex is on was purchased by the airport in the ’80s and ’90s with a Federal Aviation Administration grant for the purpose of further developing the airport.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Vincent, Larry

Larry Harl Vincent, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 5, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Larry was born April 21, 1939, in Casper, Wyoming, to Dell Elbert Vincent and Nancy Marie Mowry Vincent. He grew up and attended schools in Filer, Idaho and graduated from Filer High School. On October 29, 1960, he married Jone Isabell Young in Rigby, Idaho. She was his sweetheart of 63 years. Larry worked as a construction foreman at the INL for 30 years. He was also a camp host in Island Park for 20 years. He was a member of Lutheran Methodist Church. He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors where he particularly enjoyed camping, boating, and fishing. He loved taking vacations and spending winters in Arizona. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Larry is survived by his loving wife, Jone Isabell Vincent of Idaho Falls, ID; daughters, Trina (Andre) Zick of Eugene, OR, Cathy (Gavin) Date of Idaho Falls, ID, Jeanette (Mark Wethington) Hendricks of Idaho Falls, ID; and brother, James Vincent of Lyman, WY. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Charles Vincent, Joletha Taylor, Donald Vincent, Jerry Vincent, Patricia Parks, and Velma Lamb; and grandson, Derek Vincent. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Larry 4/21/1939 - 6/5/2022Harl Vincent.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Wes Deist Aquatic Center reopens for public swimming

After seven months of renovations to the Wes Deist Aquatic Center, swimmers can now return to the pool with its reopening this week. The pool opened Monday and the city is celebrating with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Friday at 12:30 p.m. “We appreciate everyone who has waited for the...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Ririe investigating possible ARPA projects

At their April 12 meeting, the Ririe City Council discussed a few of the various projects they had hoped to use their American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds for, as the reporting deadlines for the money were approaching. According to Ririe City Mayor Larry Lovell, he had spent some time...
RIRIE, ID
Post Register

Bingham Healthcare invests in updated surgical system

BLACKFOOT – Bingham Healthcare is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of the da Vinci Xi Surgical System. The da Vinci Xi System was designed with the goal of further advancing the technology used in minimally invasive surgery. The system can be used across a spectrum of minimally invasive...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Menan ladies invited to Holbrook Stake Women's Conference

MENAN — The Menan City Council will be meeting 7 p.m. on June 9 at the Menan City Building. Anyone is invited to come and hear what’s going on in the City of Menan. The Menan-Annis-Grant Public Library Story Hour or this week is: Pirates and Treasures. It will be held Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. at the Library.
MENAN, ID
Post Register

Bird, Richard

Richard Elbert Bird, 86, of Idaho Falls, passed away peacefully at home on June 1, 2022, surrounded by his family. Richard was born on March 23, 1936, in Saint Anthony, Idaho to Elbert Owen Bird and Ella Vernonna Christensen. He was the oldest of 5 children. He grew up helping his grandparents on the family farm in Saint Anthony and in Island Park where he developed his life-long love for the mountains and specifically the Island Park area. He later spent many weekends in Island Park camping with his children, grandchildren, and extended family camping, riding four-wheelers, and sitting by the fire reminiscing and telling stories. Richard graduated from Bonneville High School in Idaho Falls in 1955. After working in a variety of jobs he began a career at Saving Center Grocery Stores in Idaho Falls where he worked for 46 years before retiring. Richard loved the people he worked with and was a hard and loyal worker. Richard and Marrian made their home in Idaho Falls where they loved to be together and spend time traveling, bowling, and watching their families grow. They later served a Humanitarian Mission together. As a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Richard served in several positions including Counselor and Ward Clerk in the Bishopric. He is survived by his wife Marrian Bird; brother, Mike (Verla) Bird; brother, Steve (Joy) Bird; his daughter, Pam (Kent) Morris; son, Kevin (Lynette) Bird; daughter, Stacy (Dell) Dye; daughter, Jennifer (Paul) Schadegg; son, Gary (Carol) Foster; son, Brad (Kris) Foster; son, Mark (Denise) Foster; son, James (Alisha) Foster; daughter, Julie (Justin) Wright; 32 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren Richard was loved by all and in his final days was cared for by his family. His wife Marrian never left his side with help from several family members and children. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Vernon (Jean); and his sister, Marva(Gordon). Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 10, 2022, at the Idaho Falls North Stake Center, 955 Memorial Drive, with Bishop David Beck officiating. The family will visit with friends and family one hour prior to the services. Interment will be at the Teton-Newdale Cemetery in Teton, Idaho. Services are under the direction of Coltrin Mortuary, 2100 First Street, Idaho Falls. Online condolences may be sent to www.coltrinmortuary.com. Richard 3/23/1936 - 6/1/2022Elbert Bird.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

VMCCA's 43rd Annual Swap Meet & Car Show set for June 18-19

The Eastern Idaho Chapter of the Vintage Motor Car Club of America’s 43rd Annual Swap Meet & Car Show will be held on Father’s Day weekend, June 18 and 19 at the Tautphaus Park Hockey Shelter, 2800 S. Boulevard in Idaho Falls. The event will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. June 18 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 19.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls man dies in head-on collision on I-15

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Idaho (CBS2) — An Idaho Falls man died in a head-on collision on I-15, Idaho State Police says. On June 8th at around 7 p.m., a 35-year-old man from Idaho Falls was driving in the wrong lane, police say. He hit a juvenile driving a pickup truck head-on, and the cars came to a stop in the middle of the road.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Idaho Falls man killed in head-on, wrong-way collision in Jefferson County

Idaho State Police is investigating a fatal vehicle collision that occurred at 6:56 P.M. on June 8th, 2022, on Interstate 15 at milepost 140 in Jefferson County. A 35 year old male from Idaho Falls driving a Chevrolet Silverado was driving southbound in the northbound lanes of Interstate 15 near milepost 140 where he encountered a juvenile driving a GMC Sierra Pickup. The vehicles collided. The GMC came to rest on its roof in the middle of the lanes. The Silverado came to rest in the median.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, ID
Post Register

BHS graduates begin rest of their lives

The Blackfoot High School graduating class of 2022 held their graduation commencement ceremony on Thursday and marked the beginning of the rest of their lives. With 10 students graduating as valedictorians, 38 graduating with top scholars and 258 graduating total, the students walked across the stage of the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center after receiving their diplomas, officially ending their high school years.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Plane crashes near Blackfoot golf course, airport

BLACKFOOT -- Two men were able to walk away Tuesday afternoon when a single-engine airplane came up short on a landing at a runway at McCarley Field in Blackfoot, skipping off the grass at the south edge of the Blackfoot Municipal Golf Course, hitting a chain-link fence and flipping over.
BLACKFOOT, ID
Post Register

Large amount of fentanyl found in Idaho Falls traffic stop

On June 5, 2022, Idaho State Police stopped a Hyundai Santa Fe traveling northbound on I15 in the Idaho Falls area. During the course of the stop, probable cause for a search of the vehicle was obtained. A search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of nearly 2,000 Fentanyl pills located inside the vehicle. The pills had an estimated $55,000 street value at their destination location. Methamphetamine, Marijuana, and a loaded firearm were also located in the vehicle.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Chukars put up 21 runs in win over Rocky Mountain

The Chukars had little trouble Wednesday against Rocky Mountain, downing the Vibes 21-6. Idaho Falls led 21-0 before the Vibes scored and apparently missed the extra point. Steve Barmakian and Brady West each knocked in three runs and Hunter Hisky, Sam Troyer, Eric Callahan and Rick Phillips each had two RBIs.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Post Register

Fight continues over death penalty in West Yellowstone murder case

BOZEMAN, Mont. — A fight over whether the grandmother in the West Yellowstone murder case is eligible for the death penalty continued in Gallatin County District Court this week. Patricia Batts is charged with four felonies, including deliberate homicide in the death of a child, following the death of...
WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT
Post Register

Prosecution calls officers to testify on second day of murder trial

The Bonneville County Prosecutor’s Office focused the second day of testimony in the murder trial of Marshall Hendricks on the investigation by law enforcement. Deputy Prosecutor Russell Spencer called several law enforcement officers from the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office to discuss what they found as they investigated the shooting of Rory Neddo.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
Post Register

Trial opens in murder case of man who shot friend during fight

There were several facts the attorneys agreed were true as they gave their opening statements Monday in Marshall Hendricks’ murder trial. Both attorneys agreed that when Rory Neddo called Hendricks on Sept. 3, 2019, he threatened Hendricks. They agreed that Hendricks told Neddo he was at Hendricks’ girlfriend’s house and that he could come over if he wanted to help.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID

