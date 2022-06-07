People in Business

Larry Harl Vincent, 83, of Idaho Falls, passed away June 5, 2022, at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center. Larry was born April 21, 1939, in Casper, Wyoming, to Dell Elbert Vincent and Nancy Marie Mowry Vincent. He grew up and attended schools in Filer, Idaho and graduated from Filer High School. On October 29, 1960, he married Jone Isabell Young in Rigby, Idaho. She was his sweetheart of 63 years. Larry worked as a construction foreman at the INL for 30 years. He was also a camp host in Island Park for 20 years. He was a member of Lutheran Methodist Church. He enjoyed spending time in the outdoors where he particularly enjoyed camping, boating, and fishing. He loved taking vacations and spending winters in Arizona. His greatest joy was spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Larry is survived by his loving wife, Jone Isabell Vincent of Idaho Falls, ID; daughters, Trina (Andre) Zick of Eugene, OR, Cathy (Gavin) Date of Idaho Falls, ID, Jeanette (Mark Wethington) Hendricks of Idaho Falls, ID; and brother, James Vincent of Lyman, WY. He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Charles Vincent, Joletha Taylor, Donald Vincent, Jerry Vincent, Patricia Parks, and Velma Lamb; and grandson, Derek Vincent. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022, at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. The family will visit with friends Friday from 12:00 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home, 273 North Ridge Avenue. Burial will be in Fielding Memorial Park. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com. Larry 4/21/1939 - 6/5/2022Harl Vincent.
Comments / 0