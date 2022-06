Several musicians will perform throughout downtown Irwin June 16 from 5:30 to 11 p.m. during the Music in the Streets event. Darryl & Kim will perform from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at The Lamp Theatre courtyard on Main Street, while Band Anna will play at the same time at the Fifth Street parking lot. Donna Groom & Rick Purcell will play from 6 to 9 p.m. on Fourth Street.

