Due in part to a commitment to not put millages on the ballot during special elections but rather only in general election years, Grand Traverse County could have up to four millage requests appear on the November ballot. Combined with statewide proposals and local candidate races, county voters will likely see a “monster ballot” this fall, according to County Finance Director Dean Bott. The millage requests were one of several topics county commissioners tackled Wednesday in the first of at least two planned budget study sessions this month as the county races to approve an accelerated budget for 2023 ahead of a looming data migration to a new software system.

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI ・ 15 HOURS AGO