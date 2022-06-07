More than 100 high school standouts take part in first annual 254 Skills Camp
HEWITT, TX (FOX 44) — With the high school football season still a few months away, some of the best talent that the area has to offer congregated at Midway to participate in the first annual 254 Skills Camp. The camp featured...
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A Central Texas educator is retiring Thursday after nearly half a century serving in schools, the last 43 of those in the Killeen ISD. Harker Heights Elementary School Principal Carolyn Dugger is leaving her post after 20 years as principal, but her Killeen ISD journey first started as a 5th grade teacher in 1979.
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - It was a big day for a very big man as a Panther signs his letter of intent to continue his football playing days. Daymeonn Vercher was surrounded by family and friends on Tuesday morning as he put pen to paper signing on to play at Mary Hardin Baylor University.
Hempstead ISD is excited to welcome Markeith Wesley as the new Athletic Director/ Head Football Coach. Most recently Wesley was a high school mathematics teacher, Assistant Football Co-Defensive Coordinator and Track Strength and Conditioning Coordinator at Ridge Point High School in Fort Bend ISD. He has also served as a co-offensive coordinator at George Ranch High School in Lamar Consolidated ISD.
WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The death of Lily Mae Avant touched the hearts of many people. 10-year-old Lily Mae passed away in 2019 after being infected by a brain eating amoeba at the Brazos River. Since then, her mother Laci Avant has been working hard to keep her daughters memory alive.
One of Houston’s most well-regarded pitmasters has a new home. Willow Villarreal has joined the team at Killen’s Barbecue, and his partner Jasmine Barela has begun working at Killen’s Steakhouse in Pearland. Barbecue fans know the duo for the smoked meats and eclectic sides they served at...
June is celebrated as Pride Month to honor the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, an event described as a "tipping point" in the Gay Liberation Movement, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Earlier this month, a roundup aimed to rank the most "LGBTQ-friendly" cities across the U.S. A number of Texas cities round out the bottom of the rankings, although one Texas city cracked the top 40.
In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. First coming to life when the Houston and Texas Central...
HOUSTON – Texas A&M University announced last week that former student Arch “Beaver” Aplin III -- founder of Buc-ee’s -- is contributing $50 million toward establishing an academic center that will serve as an immersive learning laboratory for students. “When Beaver Aplin does something, it’s never...
A right-wing grassroots political organization is expanding its reach in Harris County, starting with a Jeopardy night in a Northwest Houston suburb this week. True Texas Project is hosting a ‘Jeopardy’ night and potluck dinner on Thursday, June 9 at the VFW Post in Cypress, Texas, about 25 miles northwest of downtown Houston. The event is one of only a few that TTP, which in 2021 was labeled an anti-government group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, has held in the Houston area, according to its event schedule; most of the group’s activity has focused on North and Central Texas so far, and similar trivia events will be held in Irving and Lubbock that same night.
PALESTINE, Texas — Take one part spunk and add one part mathematical genius and you'll get Jayden Pryor- the ten year old Palestine Prodigy. The A.M. Story Intermediate student heads to Philadelphia this weekend to compete in the NBA's national math competition- Math Hoops. Jayden's mom, Shaunda Pryor, had...
AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN)— A bold move to draw attention to the need for affordable housing across the Lonestar state—lawmakers and volunteers are partnering with Habitat for Humanity Texas to build a home on display at the capitol grounds. This is a part of ‘Day at the Dome Capitol...
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The City of Killeen is helping to transport several hand-made mementos from local residents to the City of Uvalde following the mass shooting which left 19 children and two teachers dead. Nancy Rodriguez is the Killeen resident who organized the event. She and her...
DALLAS (KDAF) — A lot of winning is going on in Austin as the Longhorns have their softball team in the Women's College World Series and the baseball team has moved on to the Super Regionals in their quest for the Omaha crown.
His announcement comes one day after a Texas A&M spokesperson told The Texas Tribune on Sunday that Rittenhouse had not in fact been accepted at the Tier One research university for this summer or fall, despite his claims about his plans to attend. The university would not say whether Rittenhouse had applied to the school.
HOUSTON — Art can take many forms. “The secret to a great cake is to not have so much worry,” Dill Barlow said. For this story, the canvas turns into a dessert. Barlow knew this job was for him a long time ago. “My dad made all my...
