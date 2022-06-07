Jones Library Building Committee Community Forum

RECEIVED: 6/6/22 at 9:32 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Public Hearings - None. Action Items: Residential Rental Bylaw: Review of draft bylaw language on Application Process, Fee Authority, Regulations, Transfer of License, Renewal of License, Discussion of Inspections and Other Requirements to Obtain a License [Sections H and I of Referred Draft; Sections 7, 9, 10 of Current Bylaw]. ZBA Appointment Recommendations – Updates. Discussion Items: Residential Rental Bylaw - Outreach. General Public Comment. Adoption of May 26, 2022 & June 2, 2022 Meeting Minutes. Announcements. Next Agenda Preview: June 23, 2022: Applicant Interviews, ZBA; September 8, 2022: Continued Public Hearings related to Flood Maps. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance.
The Baker-Polito Administration recently announced $13 million in grants through the Community Compact Cabinet Municipal Fiber grant program. These grants will benefit 86 municipalities and school districts across the Commonwealth, who will use the funds for the construction or completion of their municipal fiber networks to enable more efficient management of IT infrastructure and create opportunities to gain economies of scale by aggregating internet bandwidth purchases and associated security infrastructure.
RECEIVED: 6/7/2022 at 10:10 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Public Comment , Welcome, Presentations and Discussion, Directors Update, Senior Center – Services, Activities, Programming, Age/Dementia Friendly Project, CDBG application, Programming, Open Meeting Law/email communication between members, Team Building and Leadership, Approval of Minutes of May 12, 2022 COA Meeting, Announcements: Amherst Neighbors, Update from Friends of the ASC.
RECEIVED: 6/3/22 at 10:41 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Public Comment; Chair Report; Treasurer Report; Making it Public Project; Percent for Art; Porthole Gallery Project; Town Hall Gallery; Re-branding; Social Media; Plans for Moving Forward; Other Business Not Reasonably Anticipated Prior to 48 Hrs Before the Mtg.
RECEIVED: 6/6/2022 at 11:25 am. LIST OF TOPICS: Announcements. Review minutes from May meeting. Discussion and election of new Chair of Housing Trust. Report from May 25th Housing Forum with Pioneer Valley Planning Commission – Future Housing Needs of Older Adults. Discussion with Gerry Weiss about changes at Craig’s Doors. Updates and Discussions on: Strong Street property evaluation; East Gables (fka 132 Northampton Road); Legislative advocacy. Public Comments. Items not anticipated within 48 hours. Upcoming Meetings: Housing Trust, July 14.
RECEIVED: 5/31/22 at 5:01 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: Interview of applicants to the Finance Committee: Bernie Kubiak, Sarah Armstrong Marshall. Finance Committee Appointments: Discussion of interviews and applications of applicants to the Finance Committee: Vote on recommendation to Town Council. Resolution in Support of the Fair Share Amendment: Discussion & Vote. Bylaw Concerning Deceptive Advertising Practices of Limited Services Pregnancy Centers: Discussion & Vote. Review Bylaws in the opinion of GOL to be carried over to next Council list: Discussion & Vote. Presentation and Discussion Items: Equity Lens Review Process: Review equity lens models and begin to discuss goals. General Public Comment. Minutes: Adoption of May 25, 2022, Minutes. Announcements. Next Agenda Preview. Items Not Anticipated by the Chair 48 Hours in Advance.
RECEIVED: 5/13/2022 at 3:49 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: For complete public hearing notices, please see link provided. PUBLIC HEARING: ZBA FY2022-12 - Pamela Thornton c/o Thomas R. Reidy, Esq. – 103 Pelham Road (Map 15A/Parcel 64) and property identified as Pelham Road (Map 15A/Parcel 92), Neighborhood Residence (R-N) Zoning District. ZBA FY2022-13, Nanartonis Family Trust - 82 Pomeroy Lane (Map 20C, Parcel 150), Neighborhood Residence (RN) and Low Density Residence (RLD)/Farmland Conservation Overlay (FC) Zoning Districts ZBA FY2022-14 – Joel Greenbaum – 77 North Whitney Street (Map 14B/Parcel 98), General Residence (RG) Zoning District.
RECEIVED: 6/2/22 at 3:51 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: 5:00 Meeting Opens; 5:02 Review and Receive: Meeting minutes from 5.2.2022; 5:05 Public Comment: Public comment on agenda topics only, additional public comment at end for all topics; 5:10 Old Business: Community Assessment Phase II - Nancy Gilbert, Green Meadow Pool up-date - Susan Malone, Toxic Chemicals Regulation - Lauren Mills, Recombinant DNA/Biological Laboratory Regulations - Review and Vote, Mosquito Control update; 5:25 New Business: CRESS Presentation - Earl Miller, Tanning Salon licensing - discussion; 6:00 Director's Update: COVID update, BOH packets on BOH page, Extreme Heat discussion, Puffer's Pond - general, seasonal overview, BOH vacancy, Remote Meeting Provision; 6:30 Public Comment; 6:40 Topics not anticipated by Chair 48 hrs prior to meeting; 6:45 Adjourn; Next BOH meeting scheduled for 7.14.2022.
RECEIVED: 6/3/22 at 10:09 am. LIST OF TOPICS: A. Call to Order Amherst School Committee; B. Call to Order the Pelham School Committee; C. Call to Order the Regional School Committee; D. Approval of Minutes; E. Artifact Orientation; F. Adjourn Amherst School Committee; G. Adjourn the Pelham School Committee.
