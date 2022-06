RECEIVED: 6/6/2022 at 2:07 pm. LIST OF TOPICS: 7:00 PM Comments from the Chair (Jenn Fair) Director’s Report (Dave) 7:10 PM Land Management Mt. Pollux – Land Use Application Land Use Policy Update 7:30 PM Berkshire Design Group on behalf of Bruce Allen and Carol Albano for the expansion of an existing driveway/parking area in the 100-foot buffer zone to Bordering Vegetated Wetlands at 51 Spaulding Street (Map 14B, Lot 110). 7:35 PM Review and approve proposed Amendments to the Town of Amherst Bylaw Regulations promulgated by the Wetlands Protection section under the Town of Amherst General Bylaws (Article 3.31). Other Business - Issue Order of Condition 398-406 Northampton Road DEP#89-699 Requests for Certificates of Compliance - 74 East Hadley Road - Vista Terrace/Apple Brook Emergency Certification - Roadway and side walk in at North Pleasant St (in front of #902). Click "more details" for continued list of topics.

AMHERST, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO