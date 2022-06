Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is coming to Disney+ sooner than expected. The streaming platform told fans that they can expect the Marvel movie to make its way onto the service on June 22. Now, Multiverse of Madness was still cruising at the box office, even after almost a month in theaters. But, now people will get to enjoy the spooky trip with Benedict Cumberbatch's prickly wizard from the comfort on their couches. All the surprises will be out in the open now. (There are still one or two big ones that Marvel has kept close to the vest. Check out their post down below!

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO