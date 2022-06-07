Refresh the Palate with a Summer Stone Fruit Panzanella
From now until June 14, head to Bistro at Sarasota Art Museum of Ringling College to soak up the rest of Savor Sarasota Restaurant Week—and see why the locale’s art-inspired menu is so buzz-worthy. Chef Kaytlin Dangaran (from Tampa, and trained at the French Culinary Institute in...
The owner of a barbecue restaurant in Florida is making headlines. As inflation is rising prices across the country, he's doing the opposite, lowering his prices to help everyone afford to eat a good meal.
Savor Sarasota and Summer Savor Menus are now available at Mattison’s Restaurants. The Visit Sarasota County initiative promotes dining at locally owned, independent restaurants from June 1-June 14. Mattison’s Forty-One has Savor Sarasota menus available and Mattison’s City Grille and Mattison’s Riverwalk Grille offer Summer Savor menus. All three Mattison’s offer pre-fixe 2-course lunch menus for $20 and 3-course dinner menus for $35. Each course offers a variety of choices for starters, entrees, and desserts. Dinner Savor menus will be served all day to give diners even more options.
The summer is here, and the local market scene is heating up in the Tampa Bay region. This city is known for its funky vintage markets, dreamy night fleas, fresh markets in Hyde Park Village, and food truck fiestas downtown. Below you’ll find a collection of the top summer markets in Tampa, and the great Tampa Bay region.
The Blend, a St. Petersburg coffee shop, opened a fourth location at 6730 Central Ave. S. on May 19. Owner and Seattle transplant Stacha Madison says she’s yet to hold an official grand opening, but her doors (and walk-up window) are open for business. Madison owned a Seattle coffee...
When a storm approaches the barometric pressure falls. When the storm passes the pressure rises. When the pressure is changing it's like ringing a dinner bell for fish. Per Salt Strong. Before & after Alex as seen from the deck of the Florida Fisherman II, Madeira Beach Florida. Before we...
The summer is nearly here, and that means it’s time for some fun Florida trips. Just a quick drive from the city of Tampa is Anna Maria Island, a beautiful beach town with one of the coolest cocktail bars in the country, and a totally funky brunch spot brimming with Florida kitsch.
You could ride a horse on a trail anywhere in Central Florida. Or instead, you can swim with a horse in warm Florida waters. Check out an unforgettable excursion in Bradenton where you can ultimately ditch the saddle and ride bareback in the bay.
When they call someone “Dr. BBQ”, you know they mean it. Ray “Dr. BBQ” Lamp is an award-winning professional pitmaster and partner of the namesake restaurant Dr. BBQ in St. Petersburg, Florida. As we celebrate summer, we crave something more decadent. These succulent, zesty ribs are...
Bread on the Bay is the newest restaurant to enter the competitive Cuban sandwich scene here in the city of Tampa. Located at 951 East 7th Avenue, this sandwicheria offers up fresh juice and Cafe Con Leche to pair with its savory variety of steak, pork, and avocado sandwiches. Bread on the Bay opened its doors just one month ago and has earned near perfect 5-star reviews since its inception.
If you believe there are two sides to EVERYTHING, is there a negative to living in paradise? Unfortunately, in my world, the answer is yes. I recently became privy to that fact. Much like the saying, “The honeymoon is over,” it was not a happy moment for me.
Tampa has built itself a reputation for being one of the most unique places to enjoy a variety of worldly, delicious cuisines. With the sheer amount of variety available to you, it can be difficult to pin down your choices, and decide where you’ll take your tastebuds to an exciting new meal every night. To help you narrow that list down to the best of the best, here are seven fantastic restaurants to try while you’re visiting Tampa, Florida:
Southshore Bay, a fast-growing community by Metro Places, has officially opened its lagoon, the first in Hillsborough County. The lagoon features crystal-blue waters, beaches and a wide range of activities, allowing residents to live a coastal lifestyle in the suburbs. It is the second lagoon community opened by Metro Places...
Turns out, all the weird dolphin stuff we've been noticing lately is probably just dolphins behaving badly. And guess what? We probably caused it.That's the word from the best dolphin experts we could find — biologist Anna Panike with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission and Randy Wells, who leads the world's oldest longitudinal study of dolphins in the wild from the Mote Marine Lab in Sarasota.What's happening: "Adverse human interactions with dolphins have been increasing along our coasts," Wells tells Axios via email. Between the lines: Anglers like to catch fish. So do dolphins. And they often go...
This article is part of the series Listening to Diverse Voices, proudly presented by Gulf Coast Community Foundation. Poonam Maini, 52, is well known to many in the Sarasota-Manatee area because of her restaurant, Tandoor Fine Indian Cuisine, which started on Clark Road before relocation to Cooper Creek Boulevard and will move to an expanded space nearby later this summer. But not everyone who has enjoyed a meal at her restaurant knows the back story of Maini’s life, which began in a small Indian village called Garhdiwala and saw her enter an arranged marriage while she was still in her late teens—a marriage that led to years of abuse and suffering at the hands of her husband.
A new Asian-fusion restaurant specializing in ramen and seafood launched Saturday on the southeast corner of Fifth Avenue South and Eighth Street South in downtown Naples. Ichi Togarashi features a clean, upscale nautical look in the former space of the Tea & Spice Exchange next to Caffe Milano. The new...
Tampa is one of the top destinations in Florida, but do you know what kind of activities you can do while in the area? The locality might have a reputation as being a top tourist spot filled with fun, but in this article, we’ll tell you everything you need to know about Tampa, as well as run through the best 11 things that adults can get up to there.
This summer, as students lose access to meals at school, 40,000 children in Sarasota and DeSoto counties may be at risk for hunger. All Faiths Food Bank’s Campaign Against Summer Hunger was created nine years ago to fill the “hunger gap” for children who lose access to meals and food pantries at school as well as to raise awareness of the issue of child hunger in our area. All Faiths Food Bank is, again this year, organizing more than 200 partners with the shared mission of providing food to children over the summer months. The Campaign includes a quiet fundraising period to raise matching funds as well as a community campaign, and then the use of those funds to build necessary infrastructure, solidify partnerships, and secure and distribute food. Organizers expect this summer to be particularly challenging as the pandemic, continuing supply chain impacts, rising labor costs, and soaring inflation hit the most at-risk in our community hard – especially children. Since its inception nine years ago, the Campaign has raised tremendous awareness of the issue of child hunger in our community as well as the gratifying total of more than $14 million. This year’s lead investors are the Charles & Margery Barancik Foundation, Gulf Coast Community Foundation and The Jewish Federation of Sarasota-Manatee. Chairing the effort this year is All Faiths Food Bank’s immediate past board chair, Nelle Miller.
