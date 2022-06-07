Another shooting at Memorial Skate Park has community concerned

COLORADO SPRINGS — Another shooting over the weekend at Memorial Park’s skate park is raising concerns within the Colorado Springs skating community.

In November of 2021, 23-year-old Gage Celano and 14-year-old Dominic Celano were killed in a shooting at the skate park at Memorial Park. 12-year-old Dylan Celano was severely injured. A suspect has yet to be named in that shooting.

Another shooting occurred at the same skate park on Saturday, June 4. The victim was driven to a hospital by family members where he underwent surgery and is recovering. No arrests have been made.

Now, skaters have an unwritten rule never to remain at the park after dark.

“It turns into an entirely different place once the sun goes down,” said skater Eric Hoffman. “It’s not so much a skate park as it is a place to hang out and drink and smoke, and now shoot people.”

Skaters said they will continue to return to the skate park, because it is one of the only in our area to contain elements for all levels and types of skating. The Colorado Springs Police Department said they do not have any plans at this time to increase patrols in that area.

