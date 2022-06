Our next disturbance up looks to drift mostly off to our southwestern edge. But it's close enough we'll watch parts of north central Iowa with the opportunity for a bit of rain Thursday night. The target for this will be from about sunset Thursday through 2 AM on Friday. Not much is expected, but rainfall totals will ramp up off our southwestern edge. Locally, we'll be hard pressed to see more than 1/10" in Hancock County. Many miss out on this round.

HANCOCK COUNTY, IA ・ 19 HOURS AGO