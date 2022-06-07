ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brusly, LA

Brusly earns two wins Monday in summer league action

By Jordan Arceneaux
West Side Journal
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleComing off of four wins at the Louisiana Girls Rankings camp at Southern University Friday, Brusly picked up two more wins over East Ascension and West Feliciana Monday at the Woodlawn summer league. Brusly held both opponents down in low-scoring affairs, beating East Ascension 24-14 and West Feliciana 29-14....

www.thewestsidejournal.com

