ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

The impact of transgender politics on the mental health of trans youth

kcur.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe uptick in anti-trans discourse in politics and schools has gravely impacted the mental health of...

www.kcur.org

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

DeSantis Moves to Ban Transition Care for Transgender Youths, People of Any Age on Medicaid

The DeSantis administration on Thursday moved to bypass the state legislature and in effect ban all transition-related care for transgender minors and people of any age on Medicaid, according to a letter obtained by NBC News to the state board regulating doctors and whose members are appointed by the governor. The move, reporter Marc Caputo notes, came “hours after another state agency issued a 46-page report to justify banning Medicaid coverage for transgender people of any age who want puberty blockers, hormone therapies, or gender-assignment surgery.” Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo, who oversees the Health Department, wrote that “the scientific evidence supporting these complex medical interventions is extraordinarily weak” and asked the board to establish a “standard of care,” a process that could take months.
FLORIDA STATE
SFGate

Clarified: Experiences of transgender teens in American schools

Project CommUNITY is an ongoing initiative across Hearst Television to put a spotlight on diverse voices in our communities. The initiative is built around regular coverage of people who are working to make a difference and stories detailing the history of the battle for Civil Rights, inclusion and social change across America.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender#Racism
Robb Report

Want to Help Make a Difference for LGBTQ+ People? Donate to One of These 20 Hardworking Charities

Click here to read the full article. While Pride Month is a time of celebration, it’s important to remember that it is also a time of action. The first Pride parade was in commemoration of the Stonewall Riots, after all. Furthermore, the fight for equality and inclusion is by no means over. To show support for the LGBTQ+ community and effect meaningful change requires more than just waving a rainbow flag. Here, we’ve curated a list of organizations to donate to which provide everything from food to education to housing to counseling and more. OutRight Action International As the only LGBTQ+ organization...
EDUCATION
The Independent

Parents should ‘push back’ against children identifying as non-binary: MP

Parents whose children identify as non-binary or trans should “push back” and tell them to be “proud of who they are”, a Conservative MP has said.As MPs debated a public petition on making non-binary a legally-recognised gender identity in the UK, Don Valley MP Nick Fletcher said: “While I am here, I want to speak to parents.“If your child comes home with these concerns, talk to them but be strong.“Do not ever give into them or to peer pressure from other adults.“Your child was born a boy or girl.“Be proud of who they are.“Tell them to be proud of who...
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NBC News

Christian university proposes limiting expressions of gender and sexuality

A private Christian University in Tennessee has proposed restricting how students express their sexuality and gender on campus. Under the proposed policy at Lee University, students are not allowed to identify or dress as a gender that differs from their “biological sex,” or sex assigned at birth, which includes requesting new pronouns. Students are also banned from speaking out against the restrictions, according to a leaked draft obtained by WTVC-TV in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
The Independent

Silencing other views over trans children is ‘dangerous’ – BEM recipient

Labelling alternative views about transgender children bigoted is “very dangerous”, according to the head of a parents’ group who has been handed an honour.Stephanie Davies-Arai, the founder and director of Transgender Trend, which calls for evidence-based healthcare for gender dysphoric children and young people, has been given a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.The organisation has raised concerns about diagnosing children as transgender and legislation over the safety of girls in changing rooms and toilets.In 2018, in response to a resource pack for schools published by Transgender Trend, LGBTQ+ charity Stonewall said the organisation’s views were “dangerous”...
SOCIETY
TheConversationCanada

Fiction about abortion confronts the complicated history of gender, sexuality and women’s rights

Recent debates around Roe v. Wade in the United States have sparked new conversations about the right to abortion and what it means. On the one hand, the anti-abortion movement envisions a fetus as an individual with rights. On the other hand, pro-choice advocates believe individuals with uteruses should have control over their own reproduction and futures. Before and after abortion was decriminalized in Canada in 1969, writers have explored how abortion taps into networks of meaning and our cultural imagination about women’s bodies and the future. In fiction and literary scholarship, abortion draws on the complicated history of gender,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
The Independent

Surviving shock therapy: Trans woman reveals horrors of conversion practice

Carolyn Mercer, who describes herself as a trans-historied woman, has been left horrified by the government’s decision not to ban conversion therapy for transgender people.The 74-year-old grandmother was assigned male at birth and went through electro-aversion therapy as part of the conversion practice run by the NHS in the 1960s, when she was just 18-years-old."Other countries have done it, why can’t we? The answer I think is because there are people that think trans people should not even exist."Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
HEALTH
MarketRealist

Jane Collective’s Heather Booth “Horrified but Not Surprised” by Attacks on Abortion

As the founder of the underground abortion network Jane Collective, Heather Booth is in the spotlight now with the new documentary The Janes, which premieres on HBO on Wednesday, June 8, at 9 p.m. EST. And the documentary comes shortly after a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion revealed the highest court in the land is planning to overturn Roe v. Wade, nearly 50 years after the decision legalized abortion nationwide.
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy