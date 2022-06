A Vero Beach woman was charged with DUI after deputies observed her driving on the wrong side of the road with her vehicle hazards flashing in Sebastian, Florida. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office says that a deputy observed the woman, later identified as 25-year-old Christina Rose Genovese, near the Sebastian Walmart as she drove southbound in the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 1.

SEBASTIAN, FL ・ 22 HOURS AGO