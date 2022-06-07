ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Valerie Bertinelli's estranged husband Tom Vitale requests spousal support following her divorce filing

By Adam S. Levy For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Valerie Bertinelli's estranged husband Tom Vitale has requested spousal support, after the actress filed for divorce last month following an 11-year marriage.

Vitale, 58, asked for spousal support from Bertinelli, 62, in court docs filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, People reported, citing court docs it reviewed in the case.

Vitale, who works in finance, asked the court to stop Bertinelli from asking for spousal support and to review the prenuptial agreement they agreed to in December 2010, prior to their 2011 wedding.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QrLz4_0g2ewcr000
The latest: Valerie Bertinelli's estranged husband Tom Vitale has requested spousal support, a month after the actress filed for divorce last month following an 11-year marriage. Bertinelli, 62, was pictured in April at the Grammy Awards

According to the court docs, the prenup remains 'in full force and effect and fully binding on the parties,' USA TODAY reported.

The Hot in Cleveland actress last November filed for separation from Vitale, stating 'irreconcilable differences,' prior to filing for divorce last month.

The Touched by an Angel actress and Vitale married on New Year's Day 2011 at their Malibu, California residence after dating for years. The One Day at a Time star told People in January of 2011 that she felt 'happier than ever' after exchanging vows with Vitale.

'I could have spent the rest of my life with Tom and not be married, but I wanted to call him "my husband,"' Bertinelli told the outlet. I really wanted to share how I feel about Tom with the people I love.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WX7V4_0g2ewcr000
Vitale, 58, asked for spousal support from Bertinelli in court docs filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court. The former couple was snapped in 2012 in NYC 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22KOuI_0g2ewcr000
The Touched by an Angel actress and Vitale married on New Year's Day 2011 at their Malibu, California residence after dating for years. They were snapped in LA kissing in 2012 

Bertinelli had previously been wed to late rock legend Eddie Van Halen between 1981-2007, and they are parents to musician son Wolfgang Van Halen, 31.

The legendary guitar player died at 65 in October 2020 following a stroke and longtime cancer battle.

In the book she released earlier this year, Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today, Bertinelli opened up about her final moments with the late rock star and her son.

She wrote: '"I love you" are the last words Ed says to Wolfie and me, and they are the last words we say to him before he stops breathing.'

Bertinelli told the outlet in January that her parting from Vitale was not linked to her love for the late rock musician, as they 'grew apart.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2chYjg_0g2ewcr000
Bertinelli had previously been wed to the late Eddie Van Halen, and they are parents to musician son Wolfgang Van Halen, 31. The mother and son were seen at the Grammys 

She added: 'The decision has nothing to do with my love for Ed. I wish Tom the best and I know he feels the same way about me.'

In her book, Bertinelli described her parting from Vitale as slow and painful.

'We have drifted from the interests that made us a couple and found that those differences can’t be fixed,' she said. 'He is a good man who is going through many of the same issues that I have faced: What can he do to add meaning and purpose to his life?

'Where can he find joy? What is he passionate about? What has he learned? And what does he do differently going forward? The paths we thought we were on changed.'

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Anthony Anderson agrees to back pay for spousal support for estranged wife Alvina... less than two months after she petitioned for divorce citing irreconcilable differences

Anthony Anderson and his estranged wife Alvina Anderson (née Stewart) have come to terms on back pay for spousal support. The Kangaroo Jack actor, 51, agreed to pay an amount decided by a joint forensic accountant, according to People. Alvina reportedly asked that the court date the payments back...
RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James will not be attending her wedding to Sam Asghari... but are 'happy' for her and wish their mother the 'best'

Britney Spears' sons Sean Preston and Jayden James Federline will not be attending her upcoming wedding to Sam Asghari. Mark Vincent Kaplan, an attorney representing Britney's ex-husband Kevin Federline, revealed to TMZ that the duo would not be present at today's nuptials. 'Although the boys will not be in attendance,...
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Daily Mail

Nicole Serrano comes out as a lesbian... after the singer–songwriter was forced to 'pray the gay away' as a child: 'I just want to be happy'

The singer–songwriter Nicole Serrano revealed her truth and came out as gay on Thursday in an interview with People. Serrano, who has worked with major names in Christian music as a songwriter, in addition to performing her own music, delved into when she first thought that she was a lesbian as a child, and how her conservative church tried to make her 'pray the gay away.'
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'It influences everything': Ellie Goulding admits motherhood introduced her to 'a whole new world of emotion' - after welcoming her son Arthur with husband Caspar Jopling

She welcomed her first child with her husband Caspar Jopling last year. And Ellie Goulding has opened up about becoming a mother, admitting it has 'taken over everything' in her life after she gave birth to her son Arthur Ever Winter. The notoriously private singer, 35, detailed the lifestyle change...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

395K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy