Valerie Bertinelli's estranged husband Tom Vitale requests spousal support following her divorce filing

Valerie Bertinelli's estranged husband Tom Vitale has requested spousal support, after the actress filed for divorce last month following an 11-year marriage.

Vitale, 58, asked for spousal support from Bertinelli, 62, in court docs filed Thursday in Los Angeles Superior Court, People reported, citing court docs it reviewed in the case.

Vitale, who works in finance, asked the court to stop Bertinelli from asking for spousal support and to review the prenuptial agreement they agreed to in December 2010, prior to their 2011 wedding.

According to the court docs, the prenup remains 'in full force and effect and fully binding on the parties,' USA TODAY reported.

The Hot in Cleveland actress last November filed for separation from Vitale, stating 'irreconcilable differences,' prior to filing for divorce last month.

The Touched by an Angel actress and Vitale married on New Year's Day 2011 at their Malibu, California residence after dating for years. The One Day at a Time star told People in January of 2011 that she felt 'happier than ever' after exchanging vows with Vitale.

'I could have spent the rest of my life with Tom and not be married, but I wanted to call him "my husband,"' Bertinelli told the outlet. I really wanted to share how I feel about Tom with the people I love.'

Bertinelli had previously been wed to late rock legend Eddie Van Halen between 1981-2007, and they are parents to musician son Wolfgang Van Halen, 31.

The legendary guitar player died at 65 in October 2020 following a stroke and longtime cancer battle.

In the book she released earlier this year, Enough Already: Learning to Love the Way I Am Today, Bertinelli opened up about her final moments with the late rock star and her son.

She wrote: '"I love you" are the last words Ed says to Wolfie and me, and they are the last words we say to him before he stops breathing.'

Bertinelli told the outlet in January that her parting from Vitale was not linked to her love for the late rock musician, as they 'grew apart.'

She added: 'The decision has nothing to do with my love for Ed. I wish Tom the best and I know he feels the same way about me.'

In her book, Bertinelli described her parting from Vitale as slow and painful.

'We have drifted from the interests that made us a couple and found that those differences can’t be fixed,' she said. 'He is a good man who is going through many of the same issues that I have faced: What can he do to add meaning and purpose to his life?

'Where can he find joy? What is he passionate about? What has he learned? And what does he do differently going forward? The paths we thought we were on changed.'