For most of their careers, Nitro's Lena Elkins and Winfield's Kennedy Dean have been different sides of the same coin - parallel in one way or another. Elkins has been a standout pitcher all three years of her career - the 2020 season was lost to the Covid pandemic - while Dean has been one of the state's top hitters during that same span. Both players' accomplishments have been rewarded with a pair of first-team all-state selections and now, a third.

WINFIELD, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO