ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brooklyn, NY

Photographer Theo Wenner Discusses His New Book ‘Homicide’

By Rosemary Feitelberg
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Why would a photographer spend a few years embedded with New York Police Department homicide detectives?

For Theo Wenner, it came down to his interest in the mythology of detectives in American culture that is along the lines of a Western or baseball. “It’s such an interesting sub-culture with so many traditions, codes and things that are passed down from generation-to-generation — with the way they do their work, the way they dress, the way they talk, the culture.”

More from WWD

The images in “Homicide,” his new Rizzoli-published tome explores what type of person chooses to a job where they must deal with life and death on a daily basis. From 2018 to 2020, Wenner was ensconced with the NYPD’s Brooklyn North command, gaining and insider’s view of the detectives’ top-notch knowledge of local neighborhoods, the city’s inner workings, how to listen to glean information, forming relationships and their ability to read between the lines. “They have such a deep understanding of people,” Wenner said. “They have such a feel to talk to people. All of these guys can talk to anyone. Anyone…it’s a feel that you either you have or you don’t.”

The Brooklyn North detectives also oversee the area of New York City’s highest murder rate. In 2020, Brooklyn North had 102 reported murders compared to 65 in 2019, which was a 56.9 percent increase, according to the NYPD.

Many know the lensman for his work for Document Journal, I-D, Self Service, M, Le Monde and Rolling Stone, as well as fashion assignments for Chanel and other luxury houses. He maintained commercial and editorial work while immersed with the NYPD detectives. Ten-hour shifts with them buzzed by, he said — “When you’re with them, it almost feels like time slows down and doesn’t exist. It’s almost like time doesn’t exist for them either, because they are so present. Things happen at any moment. There’s really no clock. It’s not like [anyone can predict] ‘Oh, a murder will happen in 20 minutes.’ You just never know. Time is not a huge part of the equation of their day-in, day-out [existence.]”

Whether it be a bleary-eyed detectives or investigators sitting slack in their office chairs, Wenner captured the in-between hours with his images. Of course, there are also more gruesome blood-splattered images of crime scenes and covered dead bodies. More cinematic synapses can be seen in shots of stakeouts in unmarked cars, the city’s skyline and aerial views of public housing. Occasionally, signs or graffiti add another dimension to the body of work.

Needless to say, seeing a dead body for the first time is emblazoned in his memory, as is everything else that he absorbed around that day. Never mind, the photographic proof. Switching gears from shooting advertisements or editorials in a photo studio during the day to meet the Brooklyn detectives was unquestionably “jarring,” he said. But the contrast also brought “so much more clarity to my eyes. It just creates a black and a white,” Wenner added.

Being with the detectives and knowing that something of great consequence could happen at any given moment “is a very hard thing to walk away from as a photographer,” he said. “…Literally life and death happens [in their presence.] And it’s always around the corner so when do you stop, because it never stops.”

Having since returned to editorial and advertising, he said the Brooklyn North experience hasn’t trivialized his current work. “It doesn’t because I am a photographer. Photography is photography to me. Everything is its own photo. I try not to let one thing inform another thing. I’m just focused on what I’m doing in that moment or at least try to be. Because after this, everything would be trivial. And that would be no good,” Wenner said.

His cover shot of Sigourney Weaver for Document will soon be out.

Asked how the public’s perception of law enforcement officials, which has changed in the past two years, could impact the reception of “Homicide,” Wenner said that is hard to say. Someone, who only hears about the book without seeing it, might have reservations, but he emphasized that the book itself is a documentation. “It’s not pro or anti. I never wanted it to be any kind of political statement. Homicide detectives are really in a category unto themselves. They are there after the fact. They’re investigators. They’re not making arrests,” he said.

Asked what he wants people to know about them, Wenner said, “That’s up to you. There’s really not an answer to that question.”

Obsessed as he was with movies growing up, the photographer also read a good deal of true crime books and biographies. True to the more cinematic photos in his new book, Wenner would like to delve into films and is at work on something along those lines without revealing anything further. As for the Brooklyn North detectives, Wenner said, “They look like they came straight out of central casting. They are so cinematic to begin with. That atmosphere feels like a movie — the lighting in the offices, everything.”

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Exclusive: Meeting new NYPD Chief of Patrol Jeffrey Maddrey

NEW YORK (PIX11) — A well-known NYPD chief is settling into his new role as chief of patrol. After more than three decades wearing the uniform, Jeffrey Maddrey has risen through the ranks in the police department. He’s now in charge of all 77 precincts throughout the five boroughs, including more than 20,000 uniformed officers. […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Former Harry Winston and Van Cleef Lead Designer Launches Own Jewelry Maison

Click here to read the full article. There’s a new high jewelry maison being established in New York City, from a vetted industry talent. Kia Schwaninger, former Van Cleef & Arpels senior designer and Harry Winston design director, has slowly been growing her company Kia Schwan behind-the-scenes since 2020.More from WWDJackie Collins Estate Up For Grabs in Bonhams AuctionAsian Stars Rain, Zhang Ziyi Celebrate Nirav Modi's New Flagship StoreDe Beers' Talisman Collection With a signature architectural play on colorful stone arrangement and clean lines, Schwaninger is taking custom orders with the intention to release more permanent design language and styles later this...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
globalcirculate.com

Century 21 returning to New York City

New York is about to welcome an old friend home. New York’s famed discount designer department store, Century 21, will reopen its doors in Downtown Manhattan. Century 21 was famous for carrying luxury labels, ranging from Dolce & Gabbana to Moschino, at deeply discounted prices. The department store originally opened its doors in 1961 in Bay Ridge, Brooklyn. Before it closed its door in 2020 due to bankruptcy, it was easily considered a New York icon. The flagship store at 22 Cortlandt Street was a true staple of Manhattan, having been through the 9/11 terrorist attacks, with its interior significantly damaged from the collapse of the World Trade Center. After the store was rebuilt, it became a story of New York’s survival and continued as a cornerstone of New York’s retail scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Brooklyn, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
City
Brooklyn, NY
County
Brooklyn, NY
State
New York State
Hyperallergic

A Frightening Doc About the NYC Subway

In 2016, filmmaker Emmett Adler and his crew set out to document the state of New York City’s subway system. More than they or anyone else could have imagined would unfold as they continued to capture new developments over the subsequent five years, culminating in End of the Line. Though little over an hour, it packs in an impressive sequence of developments (nearly all of them bad) for the city’s mass transit. It’s a sobering chronicle of how sometimes an institution can appear to be at its breaking point, only for more stresses to reveal just how much worse things can get.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Meatpacking District Stores Are Counting on Flower Festival to Rev Up Sales

Click here to read the full article. SEEING GREEN: Manhattan’s Meatpacking District is launching a three-day flower-centric event to make shopping and spending in the neighborhood more inviting. In bloom Friday through Sunday, the L.E.A.F. festival of flowers will feature a European-style flower market with 30 New York City florists selling their greenery on two blocks on Washington Street. The Whitney Museum of American Art is rolling out a 6,000-square-foot “Whitney Lawn” on Gansevoort Street temporarily this weekend. The second year of the annual event has attracted more area retailers than last year — 13 in total, including Hermès, Loro Piano,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Emerging Label Loisida Debuts With Resort Runway Show

Click here to read the full article. For the resort season, emerging label Loisida made its runway debut at The Box in downtown Manhattan. Sewn and designed in a basement studio in the Lower East Side by creative directors Veronika Vilim (a model and cofounder of band Cumgirl8, or CG8, which also offers clothes) and Carson Lovett (a Central Saint Martens graduate), the collection offered eccentric made-to-order and ready-to-wear fashions abstractly inspired by the idea of breaking down the barriers and escaping from the “ideal norm.” “One of the movies we decided would be a good starting point was ‘The Stepford...
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sigourney Weaver
WWD

BTS to Host New York, Los Angeles ‘Proof’ Pop-Up Shops

Click here to read the full article. BTS is celebrating the release of its 10th studio album, called “Proof,” with two pop-up shops hosted across the U.S. The popular K-pop group is hosting “Proof” pop-up shops in New York City and Los Angeles starting Friday to celebrating its upcoming album. The shops are described as “vibrant thematic anthology celebrations of BTS’ historic rise and continued success on the global stage.”More from WWDPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV AwardsEmma Chamberlain's Best Fashion Moments: PHOTOS BTS’ “Proof” pop-up stores offer fans an immersive experience to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Homicide Detectives#Murder#Nypd#American#Western#Cannes Party#Brooklyn North
Ash Jurberg

The New York rock star donating millions of dollars

Billy Joel is one of the world's most successful musicians. The New York native has had a string of hit songs and sold-out concerts around the world. But despite all his success in music, perhaps he should be more recognized for his charitable efforts, for he has given generously back to his community.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WWD

Christie’s Turns Spotlight to Jewelry and Handbags

Click here to read the full article. ALL THAT GLITTERS: Like its rival Sotheby’s, Christie’s is still riding high after recent record breaking art sales. Hoping to keep that high rolling momentum going, Christie’s is counting on some high-ticketed accessories and jewelry to rev up more sales. Wednesday’s “Magnificent Jewels” sale will include “The Light of Africa Diamond,” an emerald-cut diamond that weighs in at 103.49 carats. That piece has an estimate ranging from $11 million to $18 million.More from WWDPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionInside Chanel's Cannes PartyInside Chanel's After Party in Monaco The sale will also include notable...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
travelawaits.com

The New NYC Spa Experience With The Best Views Of Manhattan

You can now see one of the best views of New York City from a waterfront spa while wearing a robe and relaxing on Governors Island. QC NY recently opened two highly anticipated sprawling outdoor tempered infinity pools, which give guests an unprecedented panoramic view of Manhattan, Brooklyn, and New Jersey.
BROOKLYN, NY
WWD

WWD

27K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy