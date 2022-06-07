ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

In a First, Ralph Lauren Stages Home Collection Presentation in Milan During Design Week

By Luisa Zargani
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zvfpk_0g2evhIq00

Click here to read the full article.

MILAN For the first time, Ralph Lauren is bringing his home collection to Milan, staging a presentation of his fall 2022 lineup during the city’s international furniture and design trade show Salone del Mobile.

With a celebratory cocktail party hosted by David Lauren on Monday evening, the brand opened the doors to its headquarters in a Milan palazzo, known as Casa Campanini-Bonomi, to preview Ralph Lauren ’s fall 2022 home line, fittingly called the Palazzo Collection.

More from WWD

“I have always been inspired by the way people live out their dreams all over the world and the city of Milan especially has touched me with its refinement, beauty and history,” said the designer, dubbing the event Ralph’s Milan. “I am excited to share my personal vision of living in the beautiful palazzo that is my home in the heart of Milan.”

And true to his style, Lauren’s vision is carefully telegraphed by recreating full-blown rooms. Inside the stately palazzo’s green serpentine marble walls, the imposing salons have been transformed to emphasize Ralph Lauren ’s signature American sensibility and lifestyle — and it’s impressive, as art and antiques stand out under stunning glass chandeliers — a tribute to Italian craftsmanship — and emphasizing the meticulously detailed locales, including huge floral arrangements that add a home-y quality to the spaces.

Rich mahogany furniture, antiqued brass and burnished leather are unexpectedly paired with rich fabrics, from tartans and zebra prints to paisleys in a deep jewel-toned palette of burgundy, teal, saddle and hunter green — a link to Lauren’s fashion.

Highlights include the Ellsworth bar cabinet with hand-inlaid marquetry details; the burnished leather Bradburn Chesterfield sofa; the Burnham sofa with classic roll arms and intricately hand-carved feet, or the Radcliff dining chair with floral hand-carving mahogany-finished frame legs with paw feet, or the Ming-inspired Beekman cocktail table.

Lauren also transformed the courtyard into an al fresco dining in classic blue and white ticking stripes, floral patterns and checks from the home collection, offering reservations for lunch, afternoon refreshments or aperitivo, with a menu of American classics — its garden offering a respite from the busy streets of Milan during Design Week. Also unique to Ralph’s Milan, which is open by invitation and appointment only from Tuesday to June 11 is a concierge service.

Serving as the designer’s Milan headquarters since 1999, the 12,000-square-foot Rationalist-style palazzo, was designed by influential Italian architect Mino Fiocchi for the Campanini family and completed in 1941.

Lauren further extended his ties with the city of Milan in November by opening a new flagship store on Via Spiga includes the brand’s first hospitality experience in Italy — The Bar at Ralph Lauren — and perfectly reflects the aesthetics of the designer, both in terms of the range of product available and how it channels his distinctive style. The flagship is part of the Ralph Lauren Corp.’s targeted expansion across Europe, Asia and North America, which is mapping out a mix of flagships, smaller boutiques, wholesale partnerships and digital platforms, including a local digital flagship presence.

Comments / 1

Related
WWD

Sydney Sweeney Stars in Tory Burch’s Ad Campaign for Its Iconic Miller Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Sydney Sweeney is starring in Tory Burch’s new digital advertising campaign for the iconic Miller sandals. As reported, the 24-year-old actress was tapped as Burch’s ambassador for the brand’s handbags and shoes in April.  More from WWDBackstage at Tory Burch RTW Fall 2020Front Row at Tory Burch RTW Fall 2020Fall 2019 Fashion Trends From the Runway In the new campaign entitled “Show Me Your Millers,” Sweeney wears the brand’s iconic, cult-favorite Miller sandals. First designed in the early Aughts, the Miller sandals are shown on Sweeney as she hits the road in a baby-blue vintage convertible....
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

A Closer Look at Kate Middleton’s Outfit at the 2022 Trooping the Colour

In an unsurprising move, Kate Middleton recycled an outfit for this year’s Trooping the Colour. The Duchess of Cambridge wore a white blazer dress by Alexander McQueen, which she previously donned at the G7 Summit in June 2021, paired with a blue-and-white Philip Treacy fascinator and sapphire and diamond earrings that were previously owned by her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana.
BEAUTY & FASHION
WWD

Anne Hathaway Stuns in Valentino at Bulgari High Jewelry Gala in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Anne Hathaway is continuing her streak of fashion-forward outfits in France. The award-winning actress turned heads in her bright hued look by Valentino from the brand’s spring 2022 collection at the Bulgari High Jewelry Gala in Paris on Monday. Hathaway wore a vibrant yellow three-quarter sleeve collared shirt dress that was unbuttoned at the waist to show off her matching shorts. She styled her hair in an updo to show off her statement necklace from Bulgari, for which she is an ambassador.More from WWDCelebrities in Pink at the 2022 Met GalaPhotos of Ariana DeBose's...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

This Toronto Exhibit Brings Sneakers to the Metaverse

The Bata Shoe Museum in Toronto is preparing to launch its latest exhibition this week. Entitled Future Now: Virtual Sneakers to Cutting-Edge Kicks, the show will explore the frontiers of footwear through the 21st century and beyond—looking at everything from game-changing designs, new aesthetics, advances in accessibility and sustainability, to all-digital shoes that exist exclusively in the metaverse. It’s a fascinating, wide-ranging exhibition that covers innovations in 3D printing, reclaimed ocean plastics, virtual reality, and blockchain-supported NFTs.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Lauren
Person
Ralph Lauren
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max Pre-Day Returns In A Clean “Black/Gum” Look

The Nike Air Max Pre-Day may not be the most technologically-advanced footwear proposition from the Swoosh, but that hasn’t stopped the Oregon-based company from offering it in refreshing styles. Recently, the stripped-down model appeared in a simple “Black” and “Gum” color combination. Similar to other Nike Sportswear options prepped...
APPAREL
Hello Magazine

Happy 1st birthday Lilibet Diana! A look at her first year in the Sussex family

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor into the world on 4 June 2021 and while the royal couple have kept her out of the limelight for the most part, we have been treated to the odd glimpse of Lili's first year. Here are Lilibet's biggest milestones…
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Design#Milan#Salone Del Mobile#Wwd Msgm Resort 2023#American#Italian
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s twin nieces stun at the Cannes Film Festival

Princess Diana ’s stylish nieces were each other’s wingwoman at the screening of Top Gun: Maverick in Cannes. Lady Amelia and Lady Eliza Spencer exuded glamour as they hit the red carpet on Wednesday, May 18. RELATED: Tom Cruise appears in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebration The siblings,...
WORLD
sneakernews.com

The Air Jordan 13 “French Blue” Is Slated To Release On August 20th

New iterations of the Air Jordan 13 are few and far between. But this year, Jordan Brand is giving the silhouette some extra attention, as they’ve since released both the “Del Sol” as well as the “Brave Blue.” There are a couple upcomers on the calendar as well, including but not limited to the “French Blue” that’s slated for an August 20th arrival.
APPAREL
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Stuns In Coral Coat Dress Hosting Buckingham Palace Garden Party

Kate Middleton, 40, turned heads in a gorgeous look at Buckingham Palace! The Duchess of Cambridge opted for a coral coat dress by New Zealand designer Emilia Wickstead for a glamorous garden soiree, held on the royal grounds on Wednesday, May 18. She paired the look with a matching fascinator, along with a vintage floral clutch and a pair of blush pink pumps by Emmy London. Kate has been a longtime fan of Wickstead dresses, having also sported similar styles in blue, green and yellow at various events over the years.
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Harper's Bazaar

Anne Hathaway's Entirely Hot Pink Outfit Will Go Down in Cannes Fashion History

Anne Hathaway's debut at the Cannes Film Festival has received the Valentino treatment. The Oscar-winning actress is now the latest celebrity to wear the Italian house's signature shade of saturated hot pink, an explosive hue first unveiled on the fall/winter 2022 runway by creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli. Dubbed "Valentino Pink PP" by the Pantone color specialists who developed it, the electric fuchsia color doused 40 different looks in the collection and has since been worn by stars like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, and Nicola Peltz.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
shefinds

Amal Clooney Looks Better Than Ever In This Strapless Floral Dress She Wore On The Prince's Trust Red Carpet

Amal Clooney, 44, chose a perfect springtime dress for her attendance at the 2022 The Prince’s Trust Awards in London last week— a stunning, strapless, red-and-white floral gown. The ever-so-stylish human rights lawyer attended the event with her mother, Baria Alamuddin, and the two presented the Amal Clooney Award. Clooney paired her bright and fitted item with classic white pumps and carried a matching white clutch as she graced the red carpet.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

These $17 Walmart Sandals Are a Dupe For a Much More Expensive Version

Without mentioning a particular shoe brand, I think it's safe to say we're all familiar with a certain sandal *hint hint* featuring a contoured cork footbed. In all honesty, I was never big into the trend until recently, when I spotted a similar style for under-$20 at Walmart. Enter, the double-buckle Time and Tru Platform Footbed Sandals ($17), with almost exclusively five-star reviews. Curious to see if I'd be into them, I thought, "what the heck," and added the tan colorblock design to my virtual shopping cart. My honest thoughts, ahead.
SHOPPING
sneakernews.com

The Nike Air Max 90 “Blood Orange” Is Ready For Summer

Over the last few months, the Nike Sportswear team has unveiled several of its propositions in fruit-related ensembles. The latest?: A Nike Air Max 90 inspired by the blood orange. Akin to other summertime offerings from the Swoosh, the newly-surfaced pair indulges in a predominantly “colorless” look across its leather,...
APPAREL
sneakernews.com

Where To Buy The Salehe Bembury x Crocs Pollex Clog “Crocodile”

It took a while for Crocs to be cool, and a lot of the credit should be directed towards the name of Salehe Bembury, the footwear dynamo who has been easily killing it with the several collaborative projects he’s embarked on for the last half decade. Knighted as one of 2021’s best sneaker releases (the word sneaker being used rather leniently), his Crocs Pollex Clog has garnered praise from both the footwear and architecture world for a design that seemingly blends modern and organic.
BEAUTY & FASHION
hypebeast.com

Air Jordan 3 Winterized Gets Equipped With a Black and Gold Palette

When Fall and Winter seasons peak through and you’re naturally forced to deal with more rain, sleet and snow, it’s imperative to have a pair of sneakers on deck that can keep you cozy and effectively combat harsher weather conditions. During this time of the year, Jordan Brand will often supply various retro silhouettes with more seasonal-inspired upgrades and this year we’re going to see this Air Jordan 3 Winterized be brought to life.
APPAREL
In Style

Amal Clooney Wore a Minidress With Cutouts For a Double Date in the South of France

Amal Clooney is proving once again that she understands the assignment. After wearing a red dress that matched the red carpet at an event with Prince Charles in London, Clooney swapped her elegant evening wear for an outfit fit for a Riviera getaway. The Daily Mail reports that Clooney and her husband, George, joined their pals Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber at La Colombe d'Or Hotel and Restaurant. Back in 2013, Gerber and George famously launched Casamigos tequila together and it's clear that the friend group has managed to separate business and pleasure. They're still besties and soaking up the sun together.
CELEBRITIES
WWD

WWD

27K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy