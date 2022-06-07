ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Thun Builds Home Decor Group Banking on Post-pandemic Appetite for Category

By Martino Carrera
WWD
WWD
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FgBvr_0g2evR8600

Click here to read the full article.

MILAN Thun, the ceramic ornaments brand that has gained a loyal following in Italy for its cartoonish puppets and knickknacks, is banking big on the post-pandemic appetite for home decor.

The 70-year-old company has been on an acquisition spree in order to build a group that operates in the middle segment of the porcelain, tableware and decor markets.

More from WWD

In early 2021, the family-run Thun, founded in 1950 by Lene and Otmar Thun, formed Lenet Group, a multi-business entity that, among other units, includes a business-to-consumer division, now bulked up via the acquisition of Unitable, which operates brands Rose&Tulipani, La Porcellana Bianca and Rituali Domestici, all tapping into the affordable market.

The group — which also offers third-party solutions by leveraging its expertise in operations, logistics, digital capabilities, omnichannel and retail strategies — is focused on growing its decor division, aiming to capitalize on the new market dynamics regarding decorating one’s home after two-plus pandemic years that have spun new trends and consumers’ ambitions.

“The pandemic has ignited a strong request for price-for-value products, there always needs to be some utilitarian component to every purchase,” explained Francesco Spanedda, group chief brand officer.

“It was the right company for us, with a strong portfolio of brands telegraphing Italian-ness…and tapping into the middle market, which I think has not been really explored,” Spanedda said of the purchase of Unitable.

He touted the portfolio’s varied mix, with La Porcellana Bianca offering muted and refined tableware with a country-chic bent evoking sun-soaked tables in the Tuscan countryside; Rose&Tulipani tapping into an eclectic aesthetic, very Milanese and Mediterranean, the executive pointed out, and Rituali Domestici creating home decor pieces such as decorative lamps, vases and ornaments with a contemporary design twist.

He said that in the past matching sets were all the rage, while the pandemic years have triggered consumers’ desire to use table decoration “as a tool to express oneself,” giving way to a surge in demand for mismatched arrangements, which, for instance, are core to the Rose&Tulipani assortment.

“All brands are complementary to each other, we purposefully chose to leverage the different synergies and carefully strengthen their distribution so that they don’t swallow one another,” Spanedda said.

Since the acquisition in January 2021, the Unitable brands have seen a 60 percent jump in their 2021 turnover, with the home and decor divisions posting sales of around 122 million euros. “Tremendous growth confirmed these were companies with untapped potential,” Spanedda said.

There’s more fuel to add, he said, in that all home decor brands could expand their assortment, for example in the “slow life” cookware arena for La Porcellana Bianca and with new trend-chasing styles for Rose&Tulipani, or embrace wider distribution and strengthen their global appeal, particularly for Thun.

The brand has little international exposure, except for the DACH area, and the company is aiming to widen the customer base by further leveraging its positioning. By contrast, the Unitable brands generate 40 percent of their revenues internationally and are stocked at Dubai’s Galeries Lafayette, Fortnum & Mason in the U.K. and Williams Sonoma in the U.S., among others.

In 2021, Lenet Group posted sales of 127.8 million euros, up 15.5 percent versus the year prior. In addition to the Unitable brands and Thun label, the group operates Teddy Friends, an ornament brand geared at children; Luxpets, a high-end pet accessories marketplace, and Connecthub Logistics & Digital, a provider of distribution, system integration and business intelligence services.

In January, the group was recognized as a Benefit Company, which by Italian law is bestowed on businesses that aim to generate a positive impact on people and planet and has applied for B Corp status.

Best of WWD

Comments / 0

Related
WWD

Cardi B and Reebok Team for Another Collection, Inspired by ‘Enchantment’

Click here to read the full article. Cardi B is teaming with Reebok for another collaboration. The collection, called “Let Me Be…Enchanted,” is inspired by a state of enchantment and euphoria. It includes footwear and apparel in bright hues with exaggerated details and luxurious materials.More from WWDPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV AwardsA Closer Look at Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga's Second Drop The two-part collaboration includes a faux fur jacket, a two-in-one leotard, the Cardi B Classic Leather Sneaker V2 in bright berry, and the rapper’s take on Reebok’s Freestyle Hi in...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Blackpink’s Lisa, Anne Hathaway Attend Bulgari Gala in Paris

Click here to read the full article. Bulgari unveiled its latest high jewelry collection on Monday night at a gala event in Paris that involved thousands of exotic plants and flowers, hundreds of emeralds, a clutch of glamorous ambassadors — and three NFTs, billed as a first in the space. Anne Hathaway, Priyanka Chopra, Vincent Cassel and Adèle Exarchopoulos were among the VIPs who filed into the Italian Embassy for the unveiling of Eden the Garden of Wonders, the Roman jeweler’s largest high jewelry collection to date, inspired by nature.More from WWDInside the New Bulgari Hotel in ParisDonald Trump Visits Louis...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Katla to Support Sustainable Seaweed Cultivation in Latest Launch

Click here to read the full article. American brand with Icelandic roots, Katla, is releasing its regeneration collection powered by seaweed. For the campaign, Icelandic actress Ragga Ragnars (who plays Gunnhild in the History channel hit “Vikings”) sports the brand’s sweatsuit and T-shirts from the drop. The collection ranges in price from $175 for T-shirts and $475 for the limited-edition sweatsuit. The sweatsuits are a combination of 30 percent Seacell (a lyocell blended with seaweed powder), and a blended organic cotton for the remainder. The T-shirts are a blend of 20 percent Seacell and 80 percent organic cotton.More from WWDMade in...
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Decor#Decorative#Pandemic#Wwd Msgm Resort 2023#Lenet Group#Unitable#Rose Tulipani
domino

And the Next It Kitchen Cabinet Material Is…

Beloved for its endless possible applications and cost-effectiveness, raw plywood has been making waves in the kitchen renovation space since at least 2019, when we dubbed it our material of the year. And while it isn’t going anywhere (see: the floor-to-ceiling birch cupboards in this London home), at Domino we like to speculate about the next big thing—even if it’s just swapping horizontally laid subway tile for vertical. Whether you’ve never been a fan of the surface or are simply looking for an upgrade, we asked five industry pros to give us their thoughts on what they think is up-and-coming for kitchen cabinets.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

A 580-Square-Foot SF Rental Has a Lush DIY Faux Living Wall and More Fun Decor

Name: Leslie Driscoll, her amazing partner, Amy, and cat, Kimbap. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: My partner Amy just graduated from the Goldman School at UC Berkeley with a graduate degree in Public Policy. Now, she works in local government as a Race and Equity Fellow. I work remotely as a Senior Copywriter specializing in B2B tech brands, but in undergrad I studied interior design. We use our space to create things together, whether it’s a home-cooked meal, musings over whatever weird movie we just watched, or memories with loved ones.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
domino

CB2’s New Outdoor Furniture Collab Is a Refreshing Break From Greige

Outdoor furniture is frequently inspired by a foundation of neutrals and natural materials, so all too often we find it blending into the background of its environment. But a just-launched collaboration between CB2 and Chicago-based fashion designer Azeeza, aptly named Color Rush, offers a break from all the blah-gray love seats and snoozy teak side tables with 37 highly saturated pieces of weatherproof furniture and tabletop accessories. Known for pumping out bold palettes, Azeeza seamlessly translated her signature cobalt shade from the catwalk to the patio with this capsule collection, and we’re loving these blue-bathed picks for open-air spaces big or small.
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Dubai
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: $230 Worth of DIY Projects Make This Small Balcony Much More Inviting

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Some of Apartment Therapy’s favorite outdoor spaces are those that prove that no space is too small to enjoy al fresco dining, sipping, reading, or relaxing. Several stylish balconies have great ideas for small space decorating, whether indoors or out.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: An “Awful” ’80s Bookshelf Gets a Scandi-Style Upgrade Using IKEA Shelves

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. There’s nothing like a cozy spot to curl up with a page-turner. It’s great to have a book nook in your home, but not when it’s weighed down by bulky and out-of-date varnished bookcases, like homeowner Tatiana Panopoulou’s was.
INTERIOR DESIGN
homedit.com

Modern Living Room Designs and Features That Make Them Special?

Modern living room designs are easy to identify because they have a certain look? Modern living rooms are characterized by a series of key features that set a certain type of ambiance. By exploring some of the distinctive features of modern living room designs you can see how best to...
INTERIOR DESIGN
WWD

Jennifer Lopez Goes Sheer in Tom Ford at ‘Halftime’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Jennifer Lopez is celebrating her upcoming documentary with a bold fashion moment. The music and fashion icon attended the premiere of her Netflix documentary, “Halftime,” Wednesday night during the opening night of the Tribeca Film Festival looking to her signature standout style.More from WWDPhotos from the Time 100 GalaPhotos of Olivia DeJonge's 'Elvis' Press Tour FashionPhotos From the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards Lopez walked the red carpet wearing a Tom Ford formfitting gown that consisted of sheer cutouts. She paired the look with jewelry from Lorraine Schwartz, wearing 60-plus-carat teardrop earrings and a...
CELEBRITIES
WWD

Big Changes at Target, Kohl’s and RealReal Hit Wall Street

Click here to read the full article. Change is the air on Wall Street.  Most fashion and retail companies took a step back during the pandemic to reset with an eye toward coming out stronger. And now, as chief executive officers try to push their plans through tough economic headwinds, more and more are getting caught up in whirlwinds of one kind or another.  More from WWDPhotos of Target's 2021 Designer Dress CollectionWalmart and Target figure out how to fight back at AmazonTarget 20th Anniversary Collection: See All the Photos Target Corp.’s stock fell as much as 7.8 percent on Tuesday and closed...
RETAIL
WWD

Everything the Royal Family Wore Over the Jubilee Weekend

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — Fashion was at the heart of the four-day Platinum Jubilee celebrations. Here, a look at what everyone wore. The Queen For her first appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony on Thursday, Queen Elizabeth II turned to her trusted senior dresser, Angela Kelly, for a dove blue coat with scallop-shaped pearl and diamante trim around the neckline. She teamed it with a matching hat and a three string pearl necklace.More from WWDQueen Elizabeth II's Style Throughout the YearsThe Top Searched Celebrity Wedding Dresses of 2021Celebrities at Wimbledon 2021: See All the Photos “Blue has always been...
BEAUTY & FASHION
SheKnows

Get Your Home HGTV-Ready With the Property Brother's Stunning (& Affordable!) Home Decor Line at QVC

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you love watching HGTV like we do, then chances are, intentionally or not, you’ve ended up watching dozens (if not hundreds) of episodes of Property Brothers in your life. It’s the type of show that’s comfortably familiar, but has enough renovation disaster drama to keep us engaged episode after episode. Then, at the end of each one, you get to see the Scott brothers’ sleek finished product. If you’ve always felt drawn...
TV & VIDEOS
yankodesign.com

Top 10 furniture designs to infuse Japandi aesthetics into your modern home

I truly feel a well-crafted piece of furniture can add a magical touch to even the simplest of living spaces! Minimal, clean, and almost always soothing, beautifully designed furniture helps a space radiate an aura of warmth and calmness. They instantly make you feel at home. And, today a lot of designers are adopting ‘Japandi’ aesthetics when designing furniture. So, what is Japandi? It is an amalgamation of the words Japanese and Scandinavian and marries Japanese and Scandinavian aesthetics. It is the artful blending of both Japanese and Scandinavian design. These furniture designs are not only aesthetically but functionally pleasing as well! Incorporate this collection of Japandi-inspired furniture designs into your home, to create a living space that will truly feel like a safe haven.
INTERIOR DESIGN
WWD

In a First, Ralph Lauren Stages Home Collection Presentation in Milan During Design Week

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — For the first time, Ralph Lauren is bringing his home collection to Milan, staging a presentation of his fall 2022 lineup during the city’s international furniture and design trade show Salone del Mobile. With a celebratory cocktail party hosted by David Lauren on Monday evening, the brand opened the doors to its headquarters in a Milan palazzo, known as Casa Campanini-Bonomi, to preview Ralph Lauren’s fall 2022 home line, fittingly called the Palazzo Collection.More from WWDMSGM Resort 2023Etro Resort 2023Diesel Resort 2023 “I have always been inspired by the way people live out their...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

WWD

27K+
Followers
23K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Fashion. Beauty. Business.

 https://wwd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy