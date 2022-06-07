ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Little Feat – Waiting For Columbus Tour in Boise, ID Dec 15, 2022 – presale code

tmpresale.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Little Feat – Waiting For Columbus Tour presale password is available below to our members!! Anyone with this presale info will have a fantastic opportunity to buy great event tickets...

www.tmpresale.com

104.3 WOW Country

Donnie Wahlberg Shares Uplifting and Powerful Words with Idaho Last Night

Admittedly, I went to the New Kids on the Block Concert last night because my mom really wanted to go, but that ended up being one of the best concerts I’ve ever been to in my life! Not only did New Kids on the Block, En Vogue, Salt-N-Pepa, and Rick Astley absolutely tear up that Ford Idaho Center stage... but there was an immense amount of nostalgia and gratitude that was definitely felt by everyone in the arena.
BOISE, ID
104.3 WOW Country

This Boise Food Truck Named Best in Idaho

Mmmmm, food trucks. There is something special about a place that specializes in just a few things and does them really well. Food trucks are known for that. The Boise food truck scene has been gaining steam over the last few years, with the pandemic brining a little pause they are now back in full swing.
BOISE, ID
Boise, ID
Entertainment
Local
Idaho Entertainment
City
Boise, ID
107.9 LITE FM

15 More Small Town Idaho Restaurants That Are Worth the Drive

Food and Wine magazine recently honored Boise as one of the "11 Next Great Food Cities," saying that we can now hold our own against Seattle and Portland. There's no doubt that over the past decade, Boise's food scene has exploded with new and interesting choices. You've tried many of the the new concepts. One or two became a favorite, but when that age old question "where do you want to eat tonight" gets asked, you always return to your tried and true choice. Hey, we're not judging. We eat at the the same restaurant almost every Friday night and often go back on Sunday.
BOISE, ID
107.9 LITE FM

This Unique Boise Home Has a Hidden Full Size Indoor Basketball Court

While the basketball court is very cool, it's not the most unique part of this quirky home!. Over the past few years, we've seen our fair share of quirky homes in the Treasure Valley like this one with a speakeasy hidden in the basement or this one with its own '50s style diner. That said, we haven't found anything quite as quirky as what we saw in this home on Five Mile in Boise.
BOISE, ID
#Waiting For Columbus#Columbus Tour#Mdt#Presale Passwords
KIDO Talk Radio

Boise Housing Market Slowly Moving Into The Doldrums

The once invulnerable Boise housing market is slowing down. We've heard from several experts about developments within the housing market. Several builders have stopped building on new construction. Here are the following facts that have been told to us concerning the Boise market. "Demand is way off, and there has...
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

Boise Ranks Among Worst on This Shocking Top 15 List

It’s plain and simple: Idaho is becoming an unaffordable place to live. It’s heartbreaking, especially seeing data that only reaffirms this realization. Using Zillow and other providers, researchers at the Florida Atlantic University, College of Business were able to determine the most overpriced cities in the United States.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

State of Idaho to host government job fair on Wednesday

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Looking for work?. The state of Idaho may want to hire you. Several state agencies will be holding a state government job fair on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The state is hiring for a wide range of positions in the Treasure Valley and statewide. More than 200 jobs are available in the Treasure Valley alone.
IDAHO STATE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise Police create designated Internet Purchase Exchange Location

BOISE, Idaho — To encourage a safe process while buying or selling items online, the Boise Police Department created a designated Internet Purchase Exchange Location. The exchange location sits in the northeast section of the City Hall West parking lot. According to Boise Police, officers are stationed outside of the building and come and go from the area throughout the day.
BOISE, ID
103.5 KISSFM

When Will It Stop? Idaho Gas Price Insanity Continues!

Is there any good news to report about gas prices in Idaho? It's only a matter of time before Idahoans will be paying a record $5 a gallon for gasoline. Everyone feels the pain at the pump; from delivery drivers to long-distance truckers, everyone uses gasoline. Find the Cheapest Gas...
103.5 KISSFM

4 Practical Reasons The People Of Boise Want Weed Legalized

It's time to admit that marijuana is ready to be legalized in the state of Idaho. We all know that our neighboring states are reaping the benefits of legalization and it's no secret that many people make their way to Oregon to get their fix. The issue? It's Oregon (and other legal states) that are benefitting from Idaho residents and their hard-earned money.
BOISE, ID
idahoednews.org

Superintendent shuffles: hiring news from across Idaho

At least 11 Idaho school districts and charter schools will start next school year with new leaders in place, and two are still searching. Unlike last school year, when the state’s largest districts saw changeover, this year’s shakeups are concentrated in smaller, rural districts and charters. This year’s...
IDAHO STATE
boisestatepublicradio.org

Census Bureau: Three Idaho cities among fastest-growing in the nation

Three of Boise’s suburbs are ranked in the top 15 of fastest-growing cities in the country, according to recent data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Meridian, Caldwell and Nampa ranked 13th, 14th, and 15th, respectively. All of their populations grew by at least 5% last year. "Oftentimes growth reflects...
MERIDIAN, ID
KIVI-TV

Idaho seeing another uptick in COVID-19 cases

IDAHO — COVID-19 cases are starting to rise in Idaho and officials say things are trending in the wrong direction once again. The state’s testing positivity rate is now up around 9%, up from 7.6% just last week, but state health leaders say we are in a “mini-uptick” rather than a surge.
IDAHO STATE

