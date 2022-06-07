Hot Tuna Acoustic & Electric in Huntington, NY Dec 10, 2022 – presale password

After multiple failed attempts to have Suffolk County or the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation restock the lake with native fish, local Canaan Lake resident Ray Crescenzi set up a GoFundMe. About 35 people helped raise $2,500 of the $7,500 largemouth bass price tag; the rest, he said, they have self-donated. When asked why he has taken the project upon himself, he simply replied, “a lake should have fish.” On Monday, June 6, he oversaw an order for 500 largemouth bass and 250 pounds of feeding minnow dumped into the lake. The fish came from upstate New York, a requirement of the DEC.

SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO