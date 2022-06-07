ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, NY

Hot Tuna Acoustic & Electric in Huntington, NY Dec 10, 2022 – presale password

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new Hot Tuna Acoustic & Electric presale code is now ready to use! For a very short time you can buy your very own tickets before anyone else. Right...

Taylor Swift Night in Wantagh, NY Aug 27, 2022 – pre-sale code

WiseGuys has the Taylor Swift Night presale code! While this special presale offer exists, you can order Taylor Swift Night show tickets before they go on sale. It seems like this could be your only chance ever to see Taylor Swift Night live in Wantagh. Taylor Swift Night show details:
WANTAGH, NY
Huntington, NY
Entertainment
Taylor Swift Night in Asbury Park, NJ Aug 12, 2022 – pre-sale code

The Taylor Swift Night presale password is available below for our members: For a brief time during this presale you’ll have a fantastic opportunity to order sweet seats before everyone else!. You don’t want to miss Taylor Swift Night’s show in Asbury Park do you? Tickets will sell out...
ASBURY PARK, NJ
Watermark of Wading River opens for brunch, lunch and dinner

Watermark of Wading River (Credit: Lee Meyer) Watermark of Wading River officially opened Monday and owner Cosmo Parrella couldn’t be happier. “It’s been a long and arduous trip, but we finally got there and got the doors open,” Parrella said. The restaurant, which now occupies the space...
WADING RIVER, NY
NEW PLAYLAND ON EVE OF PLANNED OPENING TOMORROW–PREVIEW THE PARK! GET SEASON PASS.

WPCNR PLAYLAND TODAY. By John F. Bailey, June 8, 2022:. 24 hours from now Standard Amusements is scheduled to open Playland at 10:00 A.M. and closing at 3 P.M. On Friday Saturday and Sunday this weekend the new Playland opens at noon and closes at 10P.M. Next Week Playland will be open from 4 to 10 P.M. each evening on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and resume 12 to 10 P.M. hours on Friday. Admission information are at the bottom of the Pre-opening pictures shot by WPNCR yesterday.
RYE, NY
Fish in the water!

After multiple failed attempts to have Suffolk County or the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation restock the lake with native fish, local Canaan Lake resident Ray Crescenzi set up a GoFundMe. About 35 people helped raise $2,500 of the $7,500 largemouth bass price tag; the rest, he said, they have self-donated. When asked why he has taken the project upon himself, he simply replied, “a lake should have fish.” On Monday, June 6, he oversaw an order for 500 largemouth bass and 250 pounds of feeding minnow dumped into the lake. The fish came from upstate New York, a requirement of the DEC.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
20 Westchester Food Trucks You’ve Got to Try

We guarantee you’ll be hungry after you check out this recap of these food trucks around Westchester. From ice cream to grilled cheese to hot dogs to Puerto Rican fare to juicy burgers, you’ll find a little bit of everything from these local mobile eateries. You can even hire some of them for your kids’ parties or community events. Check out more below and stay connected to them on social media as their locations are constantly changing, especially with a busy summer season ahead.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
History: First Drive-In Movie Opens on This Day in 1933

On June 6, 1933, the first ever drive-in movie theater opened in New Jersey. The craze took a few years to spread across the country but by the 1950s there were more than 4,000 screens in the United States. Some of the relics still exist on Long Island today. Until...
ROCKY POINT, NY
Major open shop construction industry merger in New York State

Today, the Empire State Chapter of Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC) and the New York Construction Alliance (NYCA) announced that the organizations have completed a major move that will resonate throughout New York State’s entire construction industry, by completing a merger that brings together its two most powerful open shop organizations. This move will have long-lasting effects for the industry as these two organizations have been leaders in the race to improve jobsite safety for all.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NY pet shops balk at ban on selling dogs, cats, rabbits

If signed into law, a bill banning the retail sale of dogs, cats, and rabbits in New York could put Selmer's Pet Land in Huntington Station out of business, the owner said. Jessica Selmer takes pride in what she calls the safe sale of live companion animals, which she said accounts for 80% of sales at the more-than-80-year-old shop. While the third-generation owner of the pet store is pro-rescue, she said that just isn't for everyone.
HUNTINGTON STATION, NY

