Hot Tuna Acoustic & Electrics show in Huntington, NY Dec 09, 2022 – pre-sale code

SOUTHAMPTON, N.Y. - June 7, 2022 - (Newswire.com) With easy access to the historic village's Main Street and Job Lane, which features fine restaurants, designer boutiques and fine-art galleries, summers in Southampton are what memories are made of. Just 90 minutes from New York City, Southampton offers some of the best properties in the world, and Gin Lane is regarded by many as the finest of oceanfront locations in all of the Hamptons. One of the most classically "quintessential Hamptons" homes in the area, the sensational sea-side estate of 233 Gin Lane was designed by the esteemed architectural firm Fleetwood & McMullan. Primed for entertaining en masse courtesy of a sprawling floorplan that spans nearly 8,300 square feet, the estate includes seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms. The elegance found within its walls is expected and nods to traditional architecture and touches of minimalistic chic. The ground floor living room and dining room spill off a double-height grand foyer, leading onto a large kitchen/gathering room (one of such spaces on this level) and separate breakfast room. An elevator transports guests from the large formal and informal ground floor up to the second floor, where they are afforded sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean.

SOUTHAMPTON, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO