ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man, 23, Shot to Death in Lynwood is Identified

By City News Service
NBC Los Angeles
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAuthorities Monday publicly identified a 23-year-old man who was shot to death in Lynwood. Erik Morales was shot about 9:25 p.m. Sunday in...

www.nbclosangeles.com

Comments / 1

Related
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID Man Shot to Death in Lynwood

LYNWOOD – Authorities Monday publicly identified a 23-year-old man who was shot to death in Lynwood. Erik Morales was shot about 9:25 p.m. Sunday in the 3200 block of Minnesota Avenue, said Deputy Tracy Koerner of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Century Sheriff’s Station deputies responded to a call...
NBC Los Angeles

Baby Hospitalized After Being Shot in Compton

A baby was hospitalized Wednesday after suffering a gunshot wound in Compton. The shooting occurred about noon in the 1000 block of Poppy Avenue, near Lueders Park Community Center, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department. The baby was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood by a...
COMPTON, CA
CBS LA

Victim, suspect in Baldwin Park 'domestic-related' killings identified

Authorities have identified some of the individuals involved in the Baldwin Park fatal shooting on Sunday. The event unfolded at around 9:20 p.m. Sunday evening in the 4200 block of Merced Avenue, when a mother and her son were fatally shot by a man now known to be her boyfriend. The woman, whom the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office has since identified as 23-year-old Yesli Velazquez Gonzalez died at the scene. Her son, between 5-and-7-years-old, whose name has been withheld, died at a hospital after he was rushed from the scene for treatment. Both were found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds to their upper bodies.Investigators with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department have also released the identity of the suspect wanted in connection with the shooting, Gonzalez's boyfriend Rigoberto Covarrubias, 36-years-old. He was not the boy's father. The incident, which deputies have referred to as "domestic-related," left the Baldwin Park neighborhood shaken, as they had seen the family coming and going from the house since they moved there a little over a year ago, and seemed generally happy.Authorities have yet to locate Covarrubias. Anyone with information on the case was asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.
BALDWIN PARK, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man Found Shot to Death in Norwalk Area

NORWALK – A man was found shot to death Wednesday in a riverbed in the Norwalk area. Deputies were sent to the San Gabriel River between Imperial Highway and Foster Road at about 1 a.m. on a report of a gunshot victim, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
NORWALK, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lynwood#Violent Crime#Hispanic
KTLA

Man found shot to death along San Gabriel River in Norwalk

A man was found fatally shot along the San Gabriel River bed in Norwalk early Wednesday, officials said. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department officials responded to the river bed between Imperial Highway and Foster Road just before 1 a.m. The victim was found “laying unresponsive on the riverbed’s concrete,” and it was later determined he […]
NORWALK, CA
2urbangirls.com

One Killed, Two Wounded in Shooting Near South Gate

SOUTH GATE – One man was killed and two others injured in what authorities are calling a gang-related shooting Tuesday evening in the unincorporated Florence-Firestone area near South Gate. The shooting was reported just before 6:35 p.m. at a liquor store in the 1700 block of Firestone Boulevard, near...
SOUTH GATE, CA
KTLA

Man shot during Santa Clarita carjacking; 1 in custody

A teen is in custody and another is being sought after a man was shot during a carjacking in Santa Clarita Tuesday night, officials said. The incident was reported about 7:30 p.m. at the intersection of Newhall Avenue and Sierra Highway. Responding Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies found a man suffering from a gunshot […]
SANTA CLARITA, CA
nypressnews.com

Two LASD deputies transported following five-car crash in Pico Rivera

Two Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputies were injured in a multi-vehicle collision in Pico Rivera Wednesday morning. The crash happened just after 9:45 a.m. on Gallatin Road and Rosemead Boulevard. At least five vehicle were involved in the collision, causing one of the deputies to get trapped in...
PICO RIVERA, CA
KTLA

Man shot, killed at Highland storage facility

An investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed at a Highland storage facility Sunday night. San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies from the Highland station responded to the storage unit on the 7000 block of Jasper Street around 8:40 p.m. for a report of a shooting. There they found 48-year-old Ronald Bernier suffering […]
HIGHLAND, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Woman and Child Fatally Shot in Backyard of a Baldwin Park Home

A woman and child are dead following a shooting in the backyard of a Baldwin Park home Sunday night. The shooting was reported at 9:24 p.m. at Merced and Palm avenues, according to Los Angeles County Fire Department Dispatch Supervisor Jeremy Stafford. The boy died at a hospital. The woman...
Canyon News

Victor Beltran Arrested For Making Criminal Threats

LOS ANGELES—The Los Angeles Police Department announced on its website on Thursday, June 2 that on June 1, they received notification from a federal law enforcement agency that a suspect stated he wanted to do a mass shooting in Los Angeles, while on a digital media chat. Law enforcement...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man charged with murdering scientist camping with daughters goes on trial for attacking 2 LA County sheriff's deputies

A man charged with murdering a scientist camping in Malibu Creek State Park is on trial for allegedly attacking two Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies in separate incidents while he has been in custody.Anthony Rauda, 45, is charged with attacking a female sheriff's deputy in Men's Central Jail with a shaved-down pencil after a contentious hearing on March 16 and punching a male sheriff's deputy in the jaw after a March 30, 2020 hearing in which Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo refused to let the defendant represent himself.Rauda is awaiting trial in the case of 35-year-old Allergan scientist Tristan Thomas...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
KTLA

LAPD officer involved in shooting in Hollywood

A Los Angeles police officer was involved in a shooting in Hollywood Wednesday evening. The shooting happened just after 5 p.m. on the 1700 block of N. Highland Avenue, according to police officials. Details are limited at this time, but the LAPD confirmed that an officer was involved in a shooting. It’s unclear if anyone […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
crimevoice.com

Stabbed on the Bus, Robbed at Trader Joe’s

CULVER CITY – One man’s repertoire of public-transit terror morphed into a shopping nightmare. Culver City Police Department (CCPD) alerted to a radio call for service on on May 31, 2022 at approximately 4:30 PM. A stabbing on a Culver City Bus had occurred at the transfer station...

Comments / 0

Community Policy