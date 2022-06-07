ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Enjoy island vibes during this Caribbean American Heritage Month

Click2Houston.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJune is Caribbean American Heritage Month and there are ways you and your family can experience the sounds and flavors of island life in Houston. The Bayou...

www.click2houston.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Houston, TX
Society
houstoniamag.com

15 Places to Get Authentic Mexican Food in Houston

We’ve traveled near and far to find the best tacos, ceviche, pico de gallo, and tequila. La Big Gringa at Arnaldo Richards’ Picos. Image: Picos. If you know anything about living in the Lone Star State, you know that our Mexican cuisine is top of the line. Although Texas is famously the birthplace of Tex-Mex, and Houston lays claim to the fajita — let’s pour one out for Tex-Mex patron saint “Mama” Ninfa Laurenzo — it’s important not to forget the originality and flavors of the many varieties of authentic Mexican food that can be found here, food delivered to our plates perfectly spiced and without cutting any corners. Succulent skirt steaks, fresh chiles, and rustic corn tortillas are all staples of the cuisine south of the border, but if a trip down south doesn't exactly fit into your lunch break, worry not: Houston has the next-best thing.
HOUSTON, TX
fielding.edu

An American Story: Drawing on the roots of an antebellum interracial Texas couple, Juneteenth speaker, graduate shares reasons to celebrate

Nearly 40 years ago, business and community leader Beverly J. Dorsey Stevenson, Ph.D. (2013) learned about the abiding yet forbidden Civil War-era relationship between Edward Ruthven Taylor, the white son of a prominent Texas slave broker, and Ann George, a Black enslaved woman his family owned. The story was passed...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
TexasHighways

Roadside Oddity: the Metal Art of the Eclectic Menagerie in Houston

A cubist-like armadillo stands atop a hillock next to a sleek roadrunner in a 2-acre field at the intersection of State Highway 288 and Bellfort Avenue, just south of Houston’s Loop 610. A dragon rears menacingly nearby, while King Kong scales a boom crane near a stegosaurus-like dinosaur. A colorful grasshopper zips through the air, not as fast as the stealth fighter pilot—who looks a lot like Snoopy—or the missile it has let fly from beneath its wing. Arachnophobes beware: a 20-foot-tall spindly-legged spider will trigger you. Take comfort in the fact that the missile fired by the stealth fighter is well on its way to destroying this fearsome beast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Island Life#Caribbean Countries#Caribbean Americans
MySanAntonio

Far-right group expanding into Houston area, starting with a VFW ‘Jeopardy’ night

A right-wing grassroots political organization is expanding its reach in Harris County, starting with a Jeopardy night in a Northwest Houston suburb this week. True Texas Project is hosting a ‘Jeopardy’ night and potluck dinner on Thursday, June 9 at the VFW Post in Cypress, Texas, about 25 miles northwest of downtown Houston. The event is one of only a few that TTP, which in 2021 was labeled an anti-government group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, has held in the Houston area, according to its event schedule; most of the group’s activity has focused on North and Central Texas so far, and similar trivia events will be held in Irving and Lubbock that same night.
cw39.com

Wear black to stay cool in hot weather

HOUSTON (CW39) If you think white if the better shade to wear in hot weather, think again. Black is actually the ideal color to wear to stay cool in hotter weather. Watch for why…
Click2Houston.com

🔒These 15 memberships to Houston, Texas’ best attractions are worth the price for your summer plans

HOUSTON – Trying to find something great to do this summer or a gift for someone in your life who’s impossible to shop for?. Consider experiences -- a year of access to great places, fun and adventure that makes sense for entertainment this summer. As a gift item, give something your loved one might not splurge on themselves. Maybe tickets someplace they’ve never been or something they’ve never done.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Puerto Rico
Click2Houston.com

Destination Trail: New 31-mile hike, bike trail system in the works

HOUSTON – Can you imagine hiking or biking for 31 uninterrupted trail miles, with no vehicular traffic? Well, Harris County, along with the Harris County Toll Road Authority, is introducing the Destination Trail: a 31-mile proposed hike and bike trail within Harris County featuring countless historic and culturally significant sites and connecting the cities of Houston, South Houston, and Webster.
CultureMap Houston

Houston's economy booms with record-breaking growth in this area, says report

Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Houston is demonstrating its might in the global economy. In 2021, exports from the Houston area reached a record-breaking $140.8 billion, according to a report from the Greater Houston partnership. The previous record, set in 2019, was $128.7 billion. The Houston-Galveston Customs District, comprising eight ports, now handles more tonnage (over 351.5 million metric tons in 2021) than it did before the pandemic.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

Local chef gives back after cheating death three times

Saturday the City of Houston recognized local chef Cassandra Faust, also known as “Chef Cassi” who says gratitude is the spice of life after being brought back from the brink of death three times! Fox 26's Chelsea Edwards shares her incredible story.

Comments / 0

Community Policy