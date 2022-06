Julian Casablancas, frontman for The Strokes, has sold his portion of the rock band’s catalog to the music publishing company Primary Wave. The amount of how much the catalog was sold for has yet to be revealed, but the music company did confirm the sale to Rolling Stone. After the sale, Primary Wave became the owner of Casablancas’ master rights and royalties on the entirety of The Strokes catalog. The Strokes have released six total studio albums since 2001, with their latest The New Abnormal in 2020. Casablancas’ other projects—his solo music and work with the band The Voidz—were not a part of this deal.

