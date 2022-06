ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — A large reptile was rounded up in Roseville, and animal control says this wasn’t the first time. “There was a call on the board — a cat-sized lizard,” Officer Gabe Sorenson said. “And I was really excited and said, ‘Hey, can I hop on that?’ And he said sure.” Sorenson wasn’t sure what he would find when he arrived at an apartment complex this past weekend to meet a very rattled maintenance man. “It was a water monitor trapped inside a maintenance shed. He had trapped it in this bin,” Sorenson said. “I went over there and got him and...

ROSEVILLE, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO