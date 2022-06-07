ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee man charged with murdering six in botched robbery

By Fox News
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cakfY_0g2etvUC00

A Wisconsin man is facing six counts of felony murder for allegedly killing six people during a botched robbery at a Milwaukee duplex in January.

Travis Lamar Birkley, 34, was arraigned on the charges Sunday and is being held on a $1 million bail.

The six victims were found at a home in north Milwaukee on Jan. 23, though investigators believe that they were killed three days earlier.

Police previously identified the deceased as Charles Hardy, 42; Caleb Jordan, 23; Javoni Liddell, 31; Donta “Michael” Williams, 44; Michelle Williams, 49; and 43-year-old Donald Smith.

A confidential witness told investigators that Birkley admitted to killing all six victims during a “robbery gone bad” with his cousin, according to a complaint obtained by Fox 6 Milwaukee.

Detectives found a “selfie” that Birkley allegedly took in the basement of the home on Jan. 20, hours after the murders took place, in which Birkley is wearing sunglasses that belonged to one of the victims.

A witness also told police that they saw Birkley with cash, guns, and drugs after the murders that belonged to a victim, according to the complaint.

The Milwaukee Police Department said days after the murders that four persons of interest were in custody , though they were later released.

No one else has been charged in relation to the murders. The Milwaukee Police Department did not respond to a request for comment about any other potential suspects in the case on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Milwaukee, WI
Crime & Safety
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
City
Milwaukee, WI
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Williams
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
29K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy