Bronx, NY

Video shows man violently toss random woman onto Bronx subway tracks

By David Propper
New York Post
New York Post
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M3UkO_0g2etubT00

Newly released video captured the horrifying moment a man violently tossed a 52-year-old woman onto the subway tracks in the Bronx on Sunday.

The footage, provided Monday by the NYPD, shows the still-at-large suspect’s random attack on the victim at the Jackson Avenue station at about 4:45 p.m.

The man, wearing a backwards baseball cap and white tank top, approached the woman from behind, grabbed her with both hands and threw her towards the tracks, the video shows.

The woman hit the platform pavement before tumbling onto the roadbed.

Bystanders helped pick the woman up from the track and onto the platform, an MTA spokesperson said. No train was approaching when she was tossed onto the tracks.

The victim was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition, police said.

The MTA said she suffered cuts to her head and arm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TxfN3_0g2etubT00
The suspect approached the woman from behind, grabbed her with both hands and threw her towards the tracks.
DCPI
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kuIeV_0g2etubT00
Bystanders helped pick the woman up from the track and onto the platform.
DCPI
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z8X9h_0g2etubT00
The perpetrator is still at large.
DCPI

Anyone with information on the identity of the man is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls and messages are confidential.

