Riley Kelly from Tustin, who has committed to pitch for UC Irvine, is among the OC players who earned All-CIF honors. (Photo: OC Sports Zone, Tim Burt). Burroughs High School junior Nick Forrest was named the CIF Division 5 player of the year and Coach Matt Magallon of Burroughs was named coach of the year.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO