Iron Horse Trail gap closed in Livermore

By Pleasanton Weekly
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe city of Livermore, Zone 7 Water Agency and Living Arroyos program recently held a ceremony to celebrate the opening of a new segment of the Iron Horse Regional Trail on the south side of the Arroyo Mocho channel between Isabel Avenue and Murrieta Boulevard. The trail improvements close...

