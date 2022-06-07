ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Teacher, 14-year-old among hundreds of Americans hit by gunfire over weekend

 2 days ago

CHICAGO, June 6 (Reuters) - A Philadelphia school teacher, an Arizona teenager and a Chicago police officer were among hundreds of people struck down by...

Washington Examiner

At least 15 dead and more than 60 injured after weekend of mass shootings

At least seven mass shootings occurred nationwide over the weekend, amplifying conversations on gun reform as lawmakers attempt to grapple with preventing future attacks. As many as 15 people died over the weekend, and more than 60 others were injured in shootings across the country. The recent spate of shootings puts the country on track for one of the deadliest years on record, with at least 246 mass shootings recorded so far in 2022, according to the Gun Violence Archive.
PUBLIC SAFETY
International Business Times

Shooting At Wisconsin Cemetery Leaves Multiple Victims

Following a spate of deadly mass shootings at a supermarket in New York, an elementary school in Texas and a hospital in Oklahoma came yet another burst of gun violence on Thursday that left multiple people wounded at a cemetery in Wisconsin. The police department in Racine, Wisconsin, a suburb...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The US Sun

Texas coroner reveals what happens to school shooter’s body and recalls heartbreak of identifying dead kids in classroom

THE Texas coroner who had the heartbreaking job of identifying the victims of the Robb Elementary school shooting has revealed what happened to the gunman's body. As Uvalde's Justice of The Peace, Eulalio "Lalo" Diaz Jr serves as the small town's de facto coroner, and he was on call when an 18-year-old unleashed the massacre that left 19 children and two teachers dead on May 24.
UVALDE, TX
The Independent

Ted Cruz says ‘far more children’ would die if AR-15 is banned

Senator Ted Cruz has claimed banning the high-powered military-style rifle used by mass shooters in a long line of school massacres would result in more children dying because Americans would not be able to use long rifles to stop street robberies. Mr Cruz made the outrageous claim during remarks at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention in Houston, less than 300 miles from where an 18-year-old gunman used an AR-15-style rifle he’d purchased earlier this month to murder 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School, in Uvalde, Texas.The Texas Republican spent the majority of his 26-minute speech...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

GOP congressman appears to compare mass shootings to getting stuck on DC metro

A Republican congressman who last year joined with his colleagues in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election is now hitting Democrats for supposedly politicising the tragedy of back-to-back mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas and Buffalo, New York.In an inteview with Newsmax’s National Report on Monday, Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma appeared to try to minimise the legitimate concerns about gun violence in America and compared those fears to his own concerns about riding the DC Metro, famous for its maintenance issues, after he was “stuck” one time on a train.“You know, I don’t get on the Metro in DC...
UVALDE, TX
rolling out

4 people killed in Tulsa mass shooting; gunman also dead

On the evening of June 1, four people were killed in a shooting in a medical building on a hospital campus inTulsa, Oklahoma. The gunman was also found dead due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. According to the police, multiple people were wounded, but none of the injuries were considered...
TULSA, OK
MSNBC

Exposed: Police bias from Buffalo mass shooter’s arrest to deadly traffic stops in Black America

The Buffalo mass shooting is reviving discussions of many issues across the nation -- from racist, violent rhetoric to the double standards in law enforcement -- after Buffalo police peacefully arrested the armed shooting suspect at the murder scene without firing a single shot. The suspect, Payton Gendron, was armed with an AR-15 rifle, tactical gear, and body armor and has been charged with first-degree murder. MSNBC's Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber notes the bravery of officers and civilians during the emergency while documenting the starkly different police response, and use of force, in far less dangerous incidents where police escalated interactions and used deadly force. The special report compares the facts and threat level of the Buffalo arrest to police use of deadly force against unarmed Black Americans, including Stephon Clark, Jacob Blake, Patrick Lyoya, Walter Scott, and George Floyd, while noting police's deadly use of force continues at the same rate in 2022 as past years. The escalation of traffic stops and arrests for non-violent allegations into physical altercations is a frequent problem, Melber reports, noting it is "known to anyone with a reason to know -- people in legal and media circles who interact with these facts, experts who track the data, and people who live in communities who are policed like this." The report notes civil rights leaders have long argued the goal is not for the police to use more force, nor "err on the side of killing any person who might be dealt with non-violently," but rather advocates say they are "not asking police to kill other suspects the way they are killing unarmed Black people; they are asking police to stop killing unarmed Black people."May 16, 2022.
BUFFALO, NY
The Independent

10-year-old arrested for threatening school shooting in Florida

Police in Florida arrested a fifth-grade student on Saturday after he allegedly threatened to conduct a mass shooting.The Lee County Sheriff’s Office said they were tipped off about a threatening text message sent by a 10-year-old student at Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral on 28 May.“The School Threat Enforcement Team was immediately notified and began analytical research. Due to the nature of the incident, the Youth Services Criminal Investigations Division assumed the case,” the statement said.Police then interviewed the child and subsequently arrested him. He was charged with “making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting”.“Right now...

