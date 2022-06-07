Greenwood Village passes ordinance on selling guns out of homes

Three Denver Police Department officers have received significant suspensions for their bungling of a single case involving a drunk man and their inability to find a bullet hole that would have proven he'd fired a gun, as his terrified girlfriend feared — even though it could be seen on video from not one, not two, but three body-worn cameras. Owing to what investigators dubbed a "pattern of mistakes," the Denver District Attorney's Office declined to prosecute the suspect, citing "no likelihood of conviction."
