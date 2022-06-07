ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenwood Village, CO

Greenwood Village passes ordinance on selling guns out of homes

 2 days ago
The Greenwood Village city council...

9NEWS

Aurora DMV closes following sewage backup

AURORA, Colo. — Arapahoe County's Aurora Motor Vehicle Office was closed Thursday due to plumbing problems. The Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV) office at South Chambers Road and East Alameda Avenue was closed due to a sewage backup in the building caused by a construction issue near the facility, said a statement from Arapahoe County.
AURORA, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs settles police K9 bite case for $190,000

WARNING: THE CONTENT IN THIS ARTICLE DISPLAYS GRAPHIC IMAGES THAT MAY BE DISTURBING TO SOME COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- A man bitten by a Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) K9 officer during an arrest in 2021, is now getting a $190,000 payment after settling a legal claim with the city. Injuries to Christopher Correll (Frank The post Colorado Springs settles police K9 bite case for $190,000 appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Westword

What Guns Are Now Forbidden in Boulder

On June 7, in response to the March 2021 attack on the Table Mesa King Soopers and more recent mass shootings across the country, the Boulder City Council passed some of the most sweeping gun-reform laws in the country. Among other things, Boulder City Council banned the sale and possession...
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Polis signs bills to fight catalytic converter theft in Colorado

Gov. Jared Polis signed two bills into law Tuesday that aim to address the unprecedented rise in thefts of catalytic converters across the state. Effective immediately, Senate Bill 9 requires auto part recyclers to consult with a national database to determine whether a catalytic converter has been stolen and allows more law enforcement resources and agencies, including the Commodity Metals Theft Task Force, to investigate the thefts.
COLORADO STATE
worldnationnews.com

Pinkerton can resume providing security in Denver after a protest shooting because of two short words in city law, the judge rules

Pinkerton could once again provide security services in Denver after a judge revoked the international company’s permanent revocation of the city’s license after a protester was shot by a sub-contracted guard. Denver District Court Judge David Goldberg on Tuesday overturned the Denver Department of Excise and Licensing’s permanent...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado to incentivize residents to replace grass lawns with water-saving landscaping

Colorado is planning a program to further incentivize residents to replace their grass lawns with landscaping that needs less water to maintain. Signed into law on Wednesday, House Bill 1151 requires the Colorado Water Conservation Board to develop a statewide financial incentive program to inspire voluntary turf replacement for homeowners, local governments and nonprofits.
COLORADO STATE
9NEWS

First responders talk about Hayman Fire 20 years later

LAKE GEORGE, Colo. — On June 8, 2002, firefighters Mike Berg and Peter Anderson were sent to Lake George in Park County to watch over a small fire that quickly exploded into the largest that Colorado had ever seen. "The big surprise for us was just how quick it...
LAKE GEORGE, CO
Axios Denver

Denver's plan to make you pay for trash pickup advances

People may soon start paying for trash pickup in exchange for free recycling and composting services. Why it matters: Denver residents currently don't pay for trash pickup. Details: The rates proposed by the city would give people three options, ranging from $9 a month for a 35-gallon bin to $21 a month for a 95-gallon bin.Right now, recycling is free and picked up every two weeks. Composting costs $9.75 a month and is collected weekly. Driving the news: A proposal for the new fee system was approved by a Denver City Council committee Tuesday. The new fees aim to improve...
Westword

Inside Suspensions for Three Bungling Denver Cops

Three Denver Police Department officers have received significant suspensions for their bungling of a single case involving a drunk man and their inability to find a bullet hole that would have proven he'd fired a gun, as his terrified girlfriend feared — even though it could be seen on video from not one, not two, but three body-worn cameras. Owing to what investigators dubbed a "pattern of mistakes," the Denver District Attorney's Office declined to prosecute the suspect, citing "no likelihood of conviction."
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Gun Control Groups Call Colorado Towns’ Gun Control Votes ‘Historic’

(CBS4) – Calls for gun control are echoing in communities across the country. A number of municipalities in Boulder County will vote on a variety of gun control measures. National gun control groups are calling votes scheduled for June 7 “historic.” Organizations founded by former Arizona Congresswoman Gabby Giffords and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg have provided legal advice and sample ordinances to the towns and cities involved. (credit: CBS) It was after the King Soopers shooting in Boulder that left 10 people dead that spurred action at the state capitol. Colorado municipalities are now once again allowed to pass their own...
COLORADO STATE
