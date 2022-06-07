Greenwood Village passes ordinance on selling guns out of homes

(CBS4) – After council members passed several coordinated gun control measures in some Boulder County cities, gun shops in neighboring areas like Longmont are bracing for a ripple effect. For six years Marine veteran Mike Morris has been growing his business — Warriors Revolution Tactical. “It’s been a lot of work and a lot of years put into this,” he said. He has seen a lot during that time, adapting as laws change. But new ordinances in neighboring cities including a ban on assault weapons. “The majority of what we sell probably falls under their definition of what an assault weapon is,” he said. He...

LONGMONT, CO ・ 5 HOURS AGO