A vote in the Pennsylvania State Senate to crack down on the illegal operation of dirt bikes and all-terrain vehicles in the Lehigh Valley was near-unanimous Wednesday. The bill sponsored by Allentown Republican Sen. Pat Browne sailed through the Senate Appropriations Committee on Monday. On Tuesday, the full Senate approved changes that expanded the number of cities the legislation would affect, including Allentown, Bethlehem and Easton.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO